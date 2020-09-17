Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival

With nearly one month to go shops located on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi have been making preparations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival by displaying a range of colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to soak up the festive atmosphere.
The Mid-Autumn festival, known as Tet Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is one of the nation’s largest celebrations. Although the festival is largely aimed at children, recent years has seen the event enjoyed by everyone.
There is plenty of variety for buyers of Vietnamese masks to enjoy, with a wide selection available this year.
Pedestrians are thrilled at the appearance of a character from the famous Japanese anime Spirited Away.
The Mid-Autumn festival usually sees children given special gifts to enjoy.
The special occasion helps to remind young people of their childhood.
VOV
