Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030

Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.

Hanoi plans to open more book street

According to the plan, by 2025, the city will upgrade and invest in the public libraries and libraries at educational facilities to widen the public access to knowledge and encourage the reading. The goal is to have 80% of the students at schools and universities use libraries on a regular basis.



People in mountainous and rural areas can also access books more easily so 20-25% of the rural areas and 15-20% of the mountainous areas will go to the libraries more. The city authorities will have plans to promote reading among each household and encourage the family to read at home.



It is hoped that each firm, apartment building or hotel will have at least one bookshelf or library. 85% of the library users will have the habit to read, go to the library and know how to use the library to entertain, study and work efficiently in 2030.



Each citizen will read an average of four books a year and the libraries will receive two million visitors a year. The libraries will have suitable materials for people from all kinds of work, especially for the children disabled people.



The city will also focus on e-reading and improve library services. More events will be held to promote reading such as the spring book street, Hanoi book festival or an international book festival. In 2024, Hanoi is hoped to become a book centre and help Vietnam become a Guest of Honour at the Frankfurt Book Fair.



Hanoi authorities aim to make the capital Vietnam's literary hub in 2030. Publishing will be an important industry in Hanoi. Dtinews

