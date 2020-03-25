Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030

 
 
27/03/2020    11:55 GMT+7

Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.

  Hanoi plans to open more book street

 

According to the plan, by 2025, the city will upgrade and invest in the public libraries and libraries at educational facilities to widen the public access to knowledge and encourage the reading. The goal is to have 80% of the students at schools and universities use libraries on a regular basis.

People in mountainous and rural areas can also access books more easily so 20-25% of the rural areas and 15-20% of the mountainous areas will go to the libraries more. The city authorities will have plans to promote reading among each household and encourage the family to read at home.

It is hoped that each firm, apartment building or hotel will have at least one bookshelf or library. 85% of the library users will have the habit to read, go to the library and know how to use the library to entertain, study and work efficiently in 2030.

Each citizen will read an average of four books a year and the libraries will receive two million visitors a year. The libraries will have suitable materials for people from all kinds of work, especially for the children disabled people.

The city will also focus on e-reading and improve library services. More events will be held to promote reading such as the spring book street, Hanoi book festival or an international book festival. In 2024, Hanoi is hoped to become a book centre and help Vietnam become a Guest of Honour at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Hanoi authorities aim to make the capital Vietnam's literary hub in 2030. Publishing will be an important industry in Hanoi. Dtinews

Online bookstores cut prices amid COVID-19 epidemic

Book lovers have been offered opportunities to buy their favourites at surprisingly low prices on online bookstores at a time when traditional bookshops have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.  

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut

A collection of 20 books on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty has been released to the public.

 
 

Other News

AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam are likely to defend the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup later this year after the regional football governing body has announced the tournament will go ahead.

Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang – Vietnam has become the latest event postponed because of the COVID-19.

Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

Pop singer Hoang Thuy Linh has become the first Vietnamese artist to ever win the "big four" categories at the 2020 Cong Hien (Devotion) Music Awards, the organizers announced on March 25.

Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has honoured Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh as one of five ASEAN legends on its Facebook page.

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

To keep hát bội (classical drama) alive and introduce it to younger generations, a club in HCM City is offering online training from skilled artists. 

Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

A fund of VNĐ84 billion (US$3.6 million) has been reserved for the conservation of the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in the central city in 2020.

Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Boxer Nguyen Van Hai will have a chance to show the world and his Australian opponent exactly who he is when he competes in his fourth professional match at the Victory 8 event in Manila, the Philippines, in May.

Vietnamese celebs finds different ways to fight deadly virus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Enterprises and members of the public have teamed up with the Government to tackle the deadly novel coronavirus, and Vietnamese artists and influencers are also getting involved in the fight.

Veteran artist needs help with forged painting
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Veteran artist Nguyen Thu has called for help because a French auction house sold a painting under his name, according to fine arts researcher Ngo Kim Khoi. 

Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival
YOUR VIETNAMicon  24/03/2020 

Many Vietnamese people are preparing ingredients to make bánh trôi (floating cake) and bánh chay (small balls made from green bean paste wrapped in a shell made of glutinous rice flour) for Hàn Thực (Cold Food) festival.

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.

Tokyo 2020: Why is Olympic decision taking so long?
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

It now seems almost certain that Tokyo 2020 will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, BBC Sport takes a closer look.

Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Some 100 paintings will be auctioned online at the Viet Art Exchange Facebook from March 23 to 25 to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

The third Challenge Vietnam 2020 will take place in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hòa province, on September 13.

Tokyo 2020: Olympics to be postponed until 2021, says IOC member
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed by a year because of coronavirus, says International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

BTS launch lessons to help their fans learn Korean
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

The K-pop band are launching a web series to help fans teach themselves Korean.

Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

A range of local celebrities have joined forces to donate approximately VND25 billion, and thousands of necessities, in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic, and natural disasters that have hit the west of the country.

