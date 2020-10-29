Hanoi baguette featuring Vietnamese national flag goes viral

Hanoi’s baguette is fanning love for the country.

With only a price of VND15,000 (US$0.65), banh mi featuring Vietnamese national flag has become the “patriotic banh mi” in the local community recently.

This meal is the brainchild of Do Ngoc Huy and Tran Thu Huong at Cyburger by Homekekery, a banh mi shop in Hanoi, inspired by the desire to bring Vietnamese cuisine closer to international tourists. By watching the Vietnamese unite against Covid-19, the two young people have been instilled with the spirit of national pride. It was the motivation for them to embark on making the dish, according to Huy.

The coloring is made from vegetables. The store offers five different dishes based on the usual banh mi fillings such as sausage, chicken with sweet and sour vegetables or crispy fried, ginger beef, and fried eggs.

Diners can buy patriotic banh mi at Cyburger by Homekekery on Nguyen Khoai street, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi or order on online food delivery apps. For take-away customers, banh mi is wrapped in paper of the store design, adding a thin rope to carry instead of using a plastic bag to protect the environment.

Cyburger by Homekekery also launched a “Hanoi city night tour” with 'patriotic' banh mi at Ngoc Son Temple, Hanoi Flag Tower, Uncle Ho Mausoleum, Hanoi Opera House, streets of Le Thai To, Dinh Tien Hoang, Dien Bien Phu, St. Joseph's Cathedral Hanoi. Hanoitimes

'Patriotic' banh mi. Photo: Cyburger by Homekekery

Ngoc Son Temple

Hanoi Opera House

Hanoi Flag Tower

Uncle Ho Mausoleum

St. Joseph's Cathedral Hanoi

Nhat Minh

