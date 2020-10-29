Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/10/2020 21:05:50 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Hanoi baguette featuring Vietnamese national flag goes viral

30/10/2020    19:41 GMT+7

Hanoi’s baguette is fanning love for the country.

With only a price of VND15,000 (US$0.65), banh mi featuring Vietnamese national flag has become the “patriotic banh mi” in the local community recently. 

This meal is the brainchild of Do Ngoc Huy and Tran Thu Huong at Cyburger by Homekekery, a banh mi shop in Hanoi, inspired by the desire to bring Vietnamese cuisine closer to international tourists. By watching the Vietnamese unite against Covid-19, the two young people have been instilled with the spirit of national pride. It was the motivation for them to embark on making the dish, according to Huy.

The coloring is made from vegetables. The store offers five different dishes based on the usual banh mi fillings such as sausage, chicken with sweet and sour vegetables or crispy fried, ginger beef, and fried eggs. 

Diners can buy patriotic banh mi at Cyburger by Homekekery on Nguyen Khoai street, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi or order on online food delivery apps. For take-away customers, banh mi is wrapped in paper of the store design, adding a thin rope to carry instead of using a plastic bag to protect the environment.

Cyburger by Homekekery also launched a “Hanoi city night tour” with 'patriotic' banh mi at Ngoc Son Temple, Hanoi Flag Tower, Uncle Ho Mausoleum, Hanoi Opera House, streets of Le Thai To, Dinh Tien Hoang, Dien Bien Phu, St. Joseph's Cathedral Hanoi. Hanoitimes 

 'Patriotic' banh mi. Photo: Cyburger by Homekekery

 Ngoc Son Temple

 

 Hanoi Opera House

 Hanoi Flag Tower

 Uncle Ho Mausoleum

 St. Joseph's Cathedral Hanoi

Nhat Minh

3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods

The Giant Bread in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has caught global attention as one of the world’s most bizarre foods.

Charcoal bread attracts customers in Quang Ninh

A restaurant in Quang Ninh Province has attracted lots of customers thanks to their charcoal-like black bread.  

 
 

Other News

.
Local photographer honoured at EPSON Int’l Pano Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A photograph featuring Phu My bridge, the highest bridge in Ho Chi Minh City, has been listed among the Top 50 in the Built Environment / Architecture category of the Open Award’s at the EPSON International Pano Awards 2020.

Exhibition on Vietnamese women opens in HCMC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

To celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day on October 20, the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC, is holding an exhibition on Vietnamese women featuring a collection of silk paintings by female artist Nguyen Thi Chau Giang.

BridgeFest Music Festival 2020 to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The 5th “Bridging the Gap” Music Festival will be organised in Hanoi on October 31.

Strange Halloween gateaux amaze diners
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Gateau cakes decorated with the Halloween theme have been launched in the domestic market, serving to spook many people at first glance.

Hanoi, HCM City to host Israel Film Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Israel Film Festival 2020 will run between November 12 and November 30, with both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City hosting the event.

Breathing life into fading Muong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vu Duc Hieu is known for his love of Muong ethnic minority’s traditional culture and set aside 5 hectares of his own land to promote it in a private museum, which saw him win at Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese shooters aim to bag six gold medals to lead the medal tally for shooting teams in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

A major festival for residents in the Red River Delta is taking place in the Keo Pagoda in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Songs flow when the time seems right
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Khanh Linh began her musical career in 2003, when she was 20 years old, winning third prize at the National Television Competition, which is now Vietnam’s most reputable singing contest, Morning Star Rendezvous.

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

Photographer makes her mark with international awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Photographer Phan Thi Khanh has won international and domestic prizes although she only got into photography in 2017.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

Midfielder Dai finding his best form
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

After returning from injury, midfielder Nguyen Trong Dai took just 10 minutes to secure three points for Viettel three against Hong Linh Ha Tinh on Sunday, helping his team take top spot in the V.League 1.

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Not only display pictures and movies, museums have nowadays applied digital technologies which are opening up new dimensions of the museum experience to attract visitors especially youngsters who are inclined to learn about history in museums.

Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A trance ceremony, traditional games and photo exhibitions are among activities of the Mother Goddess Worship and New Rice Festivals that are both being held in Dong Cuong Temple in Van Yen District in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Vu Van Ky, the author of the famous song Bài Ca Hy Vọng (the Song of Hope), passed away in Hanoi today, aged 92.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Latest news

