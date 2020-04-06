Sun Symphony Orchestra skips a season, looks forward to 2021

The country's first corporate sponsor orchestra switches to hibernating mode due to coronavirus self-isolation and public distancing.

browser not support iframe.

In a sad-but-hopeful video message posted on the Sun Symphony Orchestra Facebook fanpage, Olivier Ochanine, the Musical Director and Conductor of the orchestras has announced that the orchestra shall respect the public distancing policy issued by the government.

Citing that: "This is a test of human will, passion and the glorious days are still ahead of us," Olivier Ochanine says the SSO shall come back for the performing season of 2021-2022.

The first half of 2019-2020 season was fabulous with French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Swedish cellist Jonathan Swensen and Spanish pianist Iván Martin.

The Sun Symphony Orchestra, funded by the Sun Group, is the youngest orchestra bringing world class concerts to the music scene of Hà Nội, which has already had its home-grown Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra and a Youth Orchestra under the Việt Nam National Academy of Music. VNS