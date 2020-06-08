Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.

A part of the ceramic mural removed for road enlargement

Hanoi authorities have approved of the second phase of the An Duong-Thanh Nien overpass project to deal with local congestion, improve the scenery and reinforce the dyke for flooding. As a result, 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural will be removed.

Nguyen Thu Thuy, director of New Hanoi Arts Company, who joined the mural designing process in 2007, said the parts that will be removed include the works about Bui Xuan Phai old quarter paintings and about the International Labour Organisation by CIO Corporation.

She went on to say that they had worked hard on the mural despite the weather to celebrate the Millennial Anniversary of Hanoi and made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest ceramic mosaic. Thuy hoped that after the construction is completed, Hanoi authorities will provide funding to repair the removed parts.

"This will definitely affect our Guinness record and I will have to report this and promise to restore the wall. Maybe we can even make it longer and break our own record," she said.

Le Thi Thin from Tay Ho District, said, "The wall has become some kind of symbol for this area. The construction workers said the enlargement work will have to halt on June 15 because of the rainy season and will be resumed in October."

Another local Nguyen Van Hong said Au Co used to be just a part of the Red River Dyke. Over the years, it has been upgraded and the wall is a highlight.

"I'm glad that the street is being expanded but it will be such a shame if a part of the ceramic wall is removed for good. I hope it will be restored," he said. Laodong/Dtinews

