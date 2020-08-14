Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/08/2020 11:02:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter

15/08/2020    09:51 GMT+7

An exhibition entitled “Vietnam - A Call of the Soul” is set to open in Hanoi on August 15 to honour renowned painter Tuman Zhumabaev, a friend of Vietnam who passed away on August 7. ​

Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter
Painter Tuman Zhumabaev (Photo: Lilac gallery)

The exhibition features his works kept in Vietnam, including unfinished pieces from his last days in the country.

The impressionists’ works in Russia are expected to arrive in Vietnam and then be displayed.

The exhibition will be held at Lilac Gallery, 83B Trinh Cong Son Street in Tay Ho district.

 

Born in 1962, Zhumabaev was one of the most prominent painters in Russia.

He created various artworks featuring Vietnam and late President Ho Chi Minh, with pieces showcased at exhibitions in Russia./.VNA

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam

  The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.  

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese runner aims for SEA Games marathon gold
Vietnamese runner aims for SEA Games marathon gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

About a hundred metres before prior to the finish line, Hoang Nguyen Thanh pulled out a tiny national flag and waived to celebrate his victory in the 2020 national marathon championship.

HCM City to produce more quality dramas for the public
HCM City to produce more quality dramas for the public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

Local artists have collaborated with HCM City Television (HTV) to produce more dramas for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

An exhibition to commemorate 75th anniversary of Vietnam's Independence Day has opened here to the public.

V.League 1 teams ready for restart
V.League 1 teams ready for restart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Many teams in V.League 1 have returned to training after a week-long break due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifying matches slated for the autumn have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidating solidarity through the circle of Xoe dance
Consolidating solidarity through the circle of Xoe dance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Xoe dance is not only the pride of the Thai ethnic people but it is also a unique cultural feature in the repertoires of folk dances of ethnic minority groups in the northern province of Dien Bien and the northwest region in general.

Youth theatre presses on amid pandemic
Youth theatre presses on amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

The artists of the Vietnam Youth Theatre performed four short plays at the Goethe Institute in Hanoi on Monday to a limited audience. 

All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF
All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has moved to postpone all ASEAN football and futsal tournaments that fall under its jurisdiction this year as a result of the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rap makes its way to national TV
Rap makes its way to national TV
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Recent years have seen the rise of rap stars in Vietnamese music industry like Đen Vâu or Suboi, and two new reality TV dedicated to rap have shown the increasing popularity of the genre.

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor
Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson has been named the highest-paid male actor for a second year in a row, according to wealth magazine Forbes.

Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

UNESCO and the German Embassy in Hanoi have launched a photo contest titled "Vietnam Photo Expression 2020: Showing We Care, Sharing Our Vision on Culture Diversity".

Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

After sacking him as coach just weeks ago, HCM City FC have hired coach Chung Hae-seung again on a new contract.

Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.

Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam
Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Yusuke Adachi, the new technical director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), has been placed into isolation for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period following his arrival in Vietnam, the VFF said on August 11.

Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

An exhibition showcasing work by artist Dang Huu opens in Hanoi on August 16.

'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

A young man in the northern province of Hung Yen has built a free library to promote a culture of reading in his local community.

FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Football’s governing body will pay a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Foreign streaming services to be managed more strictly in Vietnam
Foreign streaming services to be managed more strictly in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

The government is looking to revise regulations to better manage foreign entertainment media brought into Vietnam, 

Silk woven from lotus
Silk woven from lotus
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/08/2020 

From the fragile silk thread and extraordinary craft manipulation, lotus silk has become a unique product in the fashion market.

Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam national team will begin a training camp at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18 to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 