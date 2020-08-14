Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter

An exhibition entitled “Vietnam - A Call of the Soul” is set to open in Hanoi on August 15 to honour renowned painter Tuman Zhumabaev, a friend of Vietnam who passed away on August 7. ​

Painter Tuman Zhumabaev (Photo: Lilac gallery)

The exhibition features his works kept in Vietnam, including unfinished pieces from his last days in the country.

The impressionists’ works in Russia are expected to arrive in Vietnam and then be displayed.

The exhibition will be held at Lilac Gallery, 83B Trinh Cong Son Street in Tay Ho district.

Born in 1962, Zhumabaev was one of the most prominent painters in Russia.

He created various artworks featuring Vietnam and late President Ho Chi Minh, with pieces showcased at exhibitions in Russia./.VNA

