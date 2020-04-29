Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has announced that the 2020 season is targeted to start in Austria in July, meaning that the Hanoi stage may take place later this year.

The Hanoi stage of Formula 1 race may take place in November (Photo: VGPC)

In a statement on the latest developments on the 2020 F1 calendar, Carey said he is optimistic about a starting the season in Europe through July, August and early September, with the first race taking place in Austria from July 3-5.

September, October and November would see racing in Europe, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in December.

Based on the announcement, the stage in Hanoi could take place in November.

To date, ten out of 22 races have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Vietnam debut that was set to take place in Hanoi from April 3-4./.

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.