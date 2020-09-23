Hanoi family keeps tradition of making wooden mooncake moulds alive

Despite cheap plastic mooncake moulds being extremely popular among the domestic market, a family from Hanoi have maintained a tradition of crafting wooden mooncake molds for approximately 40 years.
The Miss Vietnam 2020 format will be changed to be shorter with one semi-final round in Hanoi due to Covid-19 pandemic.
In recent years, the preservation and development of water puppetry has been paid attention by many localities, including the northern province of Nam Dinh.
The first “De Men” (Cricket) Awards for Children will take place at the Vietnam News Agency headquarters in Hanoi on September 29 on the occasion of the Full Moon Festival.
The District 2-based outdoor bar Saigon Outcast will host the Saigon Short Film Festival 2020 on September 26.
Pictures of Vietnamese tourism taken by domestic and foreign tourists are on display at an exhibition that opened yesterday in Hanoi.
A theatre production entitled Trương Chi – Mị Nương will open the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival on Saturday.
The central city of Da Nang has introduced a new virtual reality app that allows visitors to see objects on display at the Museum of Champa Sculpture through three-dimensional scanning.
Despite facing challenges from COVID-19 and the fierce competitiveness of imported toys, Phu Binh villagers in district 11, Ho Chi Minh City, have exerted every effort to preserve their craft of lantern making,
Vin Gallery will present the “code⭑art == marvelous” painting exhibition by Vietnamese artist KWIT from September 25 to November 7.
The Mid-Autumn Festival seems different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The atmosphere is less boisterous and fewer events are being held, but people can still enjoy various festive activities at major locations in Hanoi.
The Buddhist temple is nearly 400 years old and was built with a large volume of ironwood. The construction period was only about two years, but it took 19 years to collect and transport the wood.
Close to 7,000 people have registered to participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020, the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism unveiled on September 23.
The Cinema Department, along with the country’s four largest cinema chains, CJ CGV VN, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema VN, and BHD Star Cineplex, held a workshop in Hanoi on September 21 to discuss ways to develop he local film industry
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has conferred the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) with the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status.
A host of activities are being prepared around HCM City as the Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaches. Among them is Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street in the city’s District 5.
The French cultural centre L’Espace in Hanoi is due to host film screenings with the theme of “Fashion week 2020” from September 28 to October 5, featuring a number of French and Vietnamese movies on the fashion industry.
Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.
Local football teams are ready for the resumption of the V.League 1 season after the second postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
Three Vietnamese football clubs will take part in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup 2021, following the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making changes to the way that teams qualify for continental competitions.
A photo collection highlighting the hardships facing salt workers in the central province of Phu Yen has won the highest prize at the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest.
