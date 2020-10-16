Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/10/2020 17:48:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel

17/10/2020    17:39 GMT+7

Reigning champions Hanoi FC cruised to a resounding 4-0 away win over Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) on October 15, sending them to third on the V.League 1 table, just two points behind leaders Viettel FC and one adrift of second-placed Saigon FC.

Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel
Reigning champions Hanoi FC are accelerating their pace in the sprint stage of the 2020 title race.

Viet Anh headed home a first-half opener for the visitors and added a second after the break before Rimario and Omar got on the scoresheet to earn Chu Dinh Nghiem’s side a much-needed victory.

It was HAGL who created the first opportunity to score during the match, with Chevaughn Walsh making use of centre back Thanh Chung’s mistake to skew a volley which was unexpectedly blocked by keeper Tan Truong. Not long after, the hosts successfully placed the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was denied by referee Hoang Thanh Binh due to an offside call.

After surviving those two scares, Hanoi FC suddenly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with Viet Anh firing a header into the net from a corner-kick situation.

Inspired by the goal, the title holders proactively put up their offensive pressure in the second half. They took advantage of HAGL’s lapses in defensive to add three more goals thanks to Rimario (72’), Viet Anh (88’) and Omar (90’+1).

The well-deserved triumph has lifted Hanoi FC to third with 26 points, keeping their title hopes alive with five matches in hand.

 

Meanwhile, the bitter loss continues to extend HAGL’s sad days in their encounters against Hanoi’s representatives. They were beaten 0-3 by Hanoi FC at Hang Day Stadium in June. Most recently, Nguyen Van Dan’s troops succumbed to a 1-4 defeat against another Hanoi-based team Viettel FC in the opening round of V.League 1’s phase 2 a few days ago.

Thanh Hoa FC successfully safeguarded their V.League place next season with three games in hand after beating bottom-placed Quang Nam FC 2-1 on Thursday, thus moving 10 points clear of the opponents.

Nam Dinh FC continued to keep their hopes of escaping relegation alive by edging out SHB Da Nang 1-0 to stay eight points clear of bottom. Meanwhile, Quang Ninh Coal were held to a 1-1 draw by V.League 1 newbies Hong Linh Ha Tinh.

The second matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 will wrap up today (October 16) with a clash between Song Lam Nghe An and Hai Phong FC. NDO

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1

Six out of the total seven home sides clinched the full three points in the first round of the second phase of V.League 1 - 2020, making it a forgettable matchday for the vising teams.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s Non La performance introduced at Miss Earth 2020
Vietnam’s Non La performance introduced at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Thai Thi Hoa, Vietnam's representative at Miss Earth 2020, has produced a dance video featuring conical hat and traditional Vietnamese long dress, which was sent to the pageant’s judges as part of the talent competition.

Vietnam wins first prize in Future Ready ASEAN contest
Vietnam wins first prize in Future Ready ASEAN contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese youths won the top prize of the Future Ready ASEAN Competition 2020 for solutions to preserve traditional dances of Southeast Asian nations using data science.

Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese digital music community has been impressed by the appearance and performances of a beautiful Ukrainian DJ at major domestic musical events in recent years.

Football: Song Lam Nghe An crowned national U-13 champions
Football: Song Lam Nghe An crowned national U-13 champions
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) trounced Haduwaco Hai Duong with four straight goals in their title match on October 15, thus lifting the overall trophy of the National U13 Football Tournament – Yamaha Cup 2020.

Danang museum to hold exhibition on fight against Covid-19
Danang museum to hold exhibition on fight against Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Danang Fine Arts Museum will hold an exhibition featuring 75 photos and 45 paintings on the fight against Covid-19 from October 19 to 25, along with a children’s corner showcasing 25 paintings created by children.

Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

The organiser of Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix has decided to officially cancel the race due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Luong Xuan Truong has been named as one of four Southeast Asian players who would make good signings for A-League clubs by leading Asian football pundit John Duerden.

Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest
Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

A series of photos of the doctors and cabin crew who bravely entered the COVID-19 epicentre in Wuhan, China to repatriate Vietnamese citizens has received Gold Medal at the national art photography contest.

Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Saigon Soul Revival will perform in Hanoi on October 23, offering music lovers in the capital the chance to enjoy Vietnamese music from the 60s-70s.

Sai Gon FC boss confident team can still win V.League 1 despite defeat
Sai Gon FC boss confident team can still win V.League 1 despite defeat
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Despite losing to Becamex Binh Duong and losing their position at the top of the V.League 1 table, Sai Gon FC still have a good chance of winning the league, said the team's coach and president Vu Tien Thanh after the 3-1 defeat on Wednesday.

Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

“À La Carte” and “Impermanence” are two Vietnamese short films that are being screened at the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival 2020.

Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with Zó Project, to hold a craft workshop on Sunday.

Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival
Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has made a strong impression at the Ao Dai Festival 2020 which celebrates the country’s traditional long dress in HCM City while introducing a range of outfits featuring images of Vietnamese heritage sites.

National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments
National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team will hold a short training camp in mid-November following the conclusion of the V.League 1 season with the aim of preparing for upcoming international tournaments.

Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The flower garden, a public space that attracts people of all ages and hosts many cultural and historical events of the capital city.

Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020
Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.

Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The Relic Management Centre and Quang Tri Provincial Museum have examined nearly 200 local ancient wells to submit a dossier to the culture ministry to seek special national relic site status.

Gala to raise funds for the needy
Gala to raise funds for the needy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

Well-known singers and dancers will perform at a charity concert on October 21 to raise funds for the poor in HCM City.

HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Senegalese defender Pape Diakite of HCM City FC slammed refereeing decisions and accused star national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of diving in the V.League 1 over the weekend on his Facebook page.

Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

The renovation of the Ton Duc Thang Museum began in HCM City on Monday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 