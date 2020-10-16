Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel

Reigning champions Hanoi FC cruised to a resounding 4-0 away win over Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) on October 15, sending them to third on the V.League 1 table, just two points behind leaders Viettel FC and one adrift of second-placed Saigon FC.

Reigning champions Hanoi FC are accelerating their pace in the sprint stage of the 2020 title race.

Viet Anh headed home a first-half opener for the visitors and added a second after the break before Rimario and Omar got on the scoresheet to earn Chu Dinh Nghiem’s side a much-needed victory.

It was HAGL who created the first opportunity to score during the match, with Chevaughn Walsh making use of centre back Thanh Chung’s mistake to skew a volley which was unexpectedly blocked by keeper Tan Truong. Not long after, the hosts successfully placed the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was denied by referee Hoang Thanh Binh due to an offside call.

After surviving those two scares, Hanoi FC suddenly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with Viet Anh firing a header into the net from a corner-kick situation.

Inspired by the goal, the title holders proactively put up their offensive pressure in the second half. They took advantage of HAGL’s lapses in defensive to add three more goals thanks to Rimario (72’), Viet Anh (88’) and Omar (90’+1).

The well-deserved triumph has lifted Hanoi FC to third with 26 points, keeping their title hopes alive with five matches in hand.

Meanwhile, the bitter loss continues to extend HAGL’s sad days in their encounters against Hanoi’s representatives. They were beaten 0-3 by Hanoi FC at Hang Day Stadium in June. Most recently, Nguyen Van Dan’s troops succumbed to a 1-4 defeat against another Hanoi-based team Viettel FC in the opening round of V.League 1’s phase 2 a few days ago.

Thanh Hoa FC successfully safeguarded their V.League place next season with three games in hand after beating bottom-placed Quang Nam FC 2-1 on Thursday, thus moving 10 points clear of the opponents.

Nam Dinh FC continued to keep their hopes of escaping relegation alive by edging out SHB Da Nang 1-0 to stay eight points clear of bottom. Meanwhile, Quang Ninh Coal were held to a 1-1 draw by V.League 1 newbies Hong Linh Ha Tinh.

The second matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 will wrap up today (October 16) with a clash between Song Lam Nghe An and Hai Phong FC. NDO