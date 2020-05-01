Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi FC midfielder refuses Thai League offers for Europe goal

 
 
02/05/2020    14:57 GMT+7

Thai newspaper Siam Sports has published an article which lavishes praise on Vietnamese midfielder Pham Duc Huy, stating that the Hanoi FC player has rejected the chance to join Chonburi FC in the Thai League 1 in favour of a move to Europe instead.

hanoi fc midfielder refuses thai league offers for europe goal hinh 0
Midfielder Pham Duc Huy (Photo: Siam Sports)

According to the article written in the Thai newspaper, Duc Huy has displayed a range of talents during his appearances for both the Vietnam national football team and Hanoi FC, leading to an array of offers from four clubs in Thailand who are all clamoring for his signature.

The most notable offer to come the 25-year-old midfielder’s way is from leading Thai team Chonburi FC who have presented Duc Huy with an attractive proposal.

The offer from the Thai team is of a monthly salary of $10,000 per month, whilst Hanoi FC would receive US$100,000 as a transfer fee.

 

Despite this lucrative offer, Duc Huy has chosen to remain at Hanoi FC, rejecting Chonburi FC’s proposal along with bids from three other teams in the Thai League 1. The reason given for the midfielder’s refusal comes from Duc Huy’s desire to achieve his biggest goal of playing in Europe.

After joining the capital’s leading team in 2016, Duc Huy has matured in Hanoi, winning two V.League 1 titles, one Super Cup, and one National Cup.

In terms of the national football team, Duc Huy has developed into an indispensable player for head coach Park Hang-seo due to his ability to fiercely fight for the ball in midfield. VOV

 
 

