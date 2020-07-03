Hanoi FC offer to help pay for Van Hau to continue loan spell

Hanoi FC will help pay Doan Van Hau's salary to stay at SC Heerenveen if the club can prove they want to keep the Vietnamese national team player, according to the club's president Do Vinh Quang.

Hà NộiFCdefender Đoàn Văn Hậu is hoping to stay atSC Heerenveen after his loan contract with the Dutch team ended on June 30. — Photo courtesy of thethao247.vn

The Dutch club is reportedly struggling to pay the defender’s 450,000 euro-a-year salary because of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not renew his loan contract when it expired at the end of last month.

But Hà Nội FC say if Heerenveen want to keep the player, they will help pay his wages, either via a business partner or by covering part of his salary themselves. If not, Hậu will return home for the second half of the domestic season.

Retired Vietnamese-Dutch defender Danny van Bakel agrees, saying: “There’s nothing left for Văn Hậu to learn in the V.League.”

Van Bakel, who reportedly played a part in helping SC Heerenveen take Văn Hậu on loan in September 2019, said he believes this is the best team to be with for his career to develop.

“SC Heerenveen wants Văn Hậu and he also wants to play for Heerenveen,” van Bakel told zing.vn.

“If he can stay, I think the next season looks promising as Hậu will have opportunities to play. If he goes back to the V.League now, he won’t learn anything.”

Văn Hậu is still in Europe with his agent. His future will be decided within the next fortnight as the Dutch team regroups for training on July 18.

The defender insists he wants to stay at Heerenveen, where he has been restricted to one brief substitute appearance for the first team.

The Dutch side will likely look to reinforce their squad this summer ahead of the new season after a disappointing campaign and recently letting seven players leave the club.

If he does return to Việt Nam, Hậu will be a welcome addition to the current champions who could do with one of the country's best players. They have lost two out of their last three games and are four points off top spot currently held by HCM City FC. — VNS