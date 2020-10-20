Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/10/2020 09:19:09 (GMT +7)
Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival

21/10/2020    09:15 GMT+7

High school students in Hanoi and HCM City will have the chance to watch short science films and experience science experiments at weekends. 

Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
The 10th Science Film Festival opened at Thuc Nghiem High School on October 14.—Photo courtesy of Goethe Institute

As part of the Science Film Festival 2020, which is co-held by the Goethe Institute and THD Education Solutions Company, the institute offers full Sundays on October 25 and November 8 in Hanoi Goethe Institute and November 1 & 15 in HCMC General Science Library to pupils from 6th grade and higher to experience hands-on science experiments. 

The experiments are connected to movies being screened. With this multi-access approach, students will expand their knowledge and curiosity.

This year marks the 10th year of the Science Film Festival in Vietnam which has become an event that students, teachers and parents look forward to every year.

Highly entertaining science films and experiments will arouse curiosity and critical thinking about issues related to the environment and natural science and thereby help kids absorb scientific knowledge in a fun and easy way.

The festival this year kicked off on October 14 at Thuc Nghiem High School in Hanoi with a panel discussion followed by science films, aiming to promote initiatives of learning and to contribute to cultural development in Vietnam.

Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
Austrian film Panda Go Wild will be shown at the Science Film Festival. — Photo courtesy of Goethe Institute

"We are planning to reach 44 schools," said the institute director Wilfried Eckstein.

"The concept of the festival has proven to be very successful, that’s why we expect our hands-on activities to again reach tens of thousands of students in Hanoi and HCM City," according to the director.

"We want to be able to bring the film festival and the experimental activities to schools in remote areas where children do not have much access to international festivals and activities."

 

Each screening will be accompanied by interactive projects, discovery workshops and experiments.

Young people can experience science with their hands and eyes. They can do experiments on the spot. This will deepen the process of learning and understanding.

Films and experiments will be the medium through which curiosity and the desire to explore are encouraged.

The festival is a celebration of science communication in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The event has grown considerably since its first edition in 2005, becoming the largest event of its kind worldwide.

The festival takes place in each country by the Goethe-Institute in close co-operation with local partners.

In Vietnam, some 16 science films are selected from 160 international submissions sent to the festival to be screened. 

A wide assortment of films in the following five catergories to serve all age groups but with a focus on content for young audiences including family entertainment; ecology & environment; natural science, life science & technology; non-verbal & science shorts and culture & history.  VNS

