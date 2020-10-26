Hanoi, HCM City to host Israel Film Festival 2020

The Israel Film Festival 2020 will run between November 12 and November 30, with both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City hosting the event.

A poster features the movies shown during the Israel Film Festival 2018.

The occasion will see a total of six movies screened, including “Nhung trai tao noi sa mac”, known as “Apples from the desert” in English, “Bua tiec chia tay”, also known as “The farewell party”, and “Day giay”, “Shoelaces”.

The festival, to be organised at BHD Star Vincom at No. 2 Pham Ngoc Thach street in Hanoi, will take place from November 12 to November 16. In addition, the event will also be held at BHD Star Bitexco on the third and fourth floor of ICON 68 at No. 2 Hai Trieu street in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh City between November 26 and November 30.

Organised by the embassy of Israel in Vietnam, the function aims to introduce some of the unique characteristics of Israeli culture to local audiences. VOV