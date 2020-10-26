Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi, HCM City to host Israel Film Festival 2020

30/10/2020    08:55 GMT+7

The Israel Film Festival 2020 will run between November 12 and November 30, with both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City hosting the event.

A poster features the movies shown during the Israel Film Festival 2018.
A poster features the movies shown during the Israel Film Festival 2018.

The occasion will see a total of six movies screened, including “Nhung trai tao noi sa mac”, known as “Apples from the desert” in English, “Bua tiec chia tay”, also known as “The farewell party”, and “Day giay”, “Shoelaces”.

 

The festival, to be organised at BHD Star Vincom at No. 2 Pham Ngoc Thach street in Hanoi, will take place from November 12 to November 16. In addition, the event will also be held at BHD Star Bitexco on the third and fourth floor of ICON 68 at No. 2 Hai Trieu street in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh City between November 26 and November 30.

Organised by the embassy of Israel in Vietnam, the function aims to introduce some of the unique characteristics of Israeli culture to local audiences. VOV

 
 

Breathing life into fading Muong culture
Breathing life into fading Muong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vu Duc Hieu is known for his love of Muong ethnic minority’s traditional culture and set aside 5 hectares of his own land to promote it in a private museum, which saw him win at Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shooters aim to bag six gold medals to lead the medal tally for shooting teams in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival
Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

A major festival for residents in the Red River Delta is taking place in the Keo Pagoda in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Songs flow when the time seems right
Songs flow when the time seems right
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Khanh Linh began her musical career in 2003, when she was 20 years old, winning third prize at the National Television Competition, which is now Vietnam’s most reputable singing contest, Morning Star Rendezvous.

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

Photographer makes her mark with international awards
Photographer makes her mark with international awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Photographer Phan Thi Khanh has won international and domestic prizes although she only got into photography in 2017.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

Midfielder Dai finding his best form
Midfielder Dai finding his best form
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

After returning from injury, midfielder Nguyen Trong Dai took just 10 minutes to secure three points for Viettel three against Hong Linh Ha Tinh on Sunday, helping his team take top spot in the V.League 1.

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Not only display pictures and movies, museums have nowadays applied digital technologies which are opening up new dimensions of the museum experience to attract visitors especially youngsters who are inclined to learn about history in museums.

Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A trance ceremony, traditional games and photo exhibitions are among activities of the Mother Goddess Worship and New Rice Festivals that are both being held in Dong Cuong Temple in Van Yen District in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Vu Van Ky, the author of the famous song Bài Ca Hy Vọng (the Song of Hope), passed away in Hanoi today, aged 92.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Records tumbled at the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) over the weekend as all distances from 10km to 70km saw new course records broken by Vietnam-based runners thanks to the event being held during cooler weather in October.

Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

A countdown ceremony will be held on November 15 in Hanoi in order to mark the country hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2021.

Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

