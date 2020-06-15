Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/06/2020 15:20:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition

 
 
15/06/2020    15:16 GMT+7

Hanoi Museum, is gathering objects to prepare for its most profound permanent exhibition ever, according to Nguyen Tien Da, director of the museum.

Da said with a nearly 10,000sq.m area to fill, the museum has selected more than 70,000 objects and materials on the history of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
The museum has received millions of visitors in the past ten years.

“This will be a diversified story on history with a larger amount of objects and materials than any other museum in the country,” he said.

Da said the museum will feature the topic in both a chronicle exhibition and special topic display.

The collection will be divided into seven big themes, which include 25 minor topics like Nature, Journey to Thang Long, Thang Long Citadel in Dai Viet Era, Hanoi in 19th Century and early 20th century, Revolution and Independence (1873-1954), War against the Americans (1954-1975), Building Socialism and Hanoi on the Way to Renewal. 

Each theme is demonstrated by various minor topics with a unique approach, like a new way to look on Hanoi with Giang Vo Martial Arts School, Vauban Citadel, Colonial City and Living Quarters in the City, Da said.

In the garden outside the museum, reflections of the Old Quarter, village’s gates, rural schools and steam engines will be on display.

The museum will invest in hi-tech searching devices allowing people to learn more about the city’s economy, politics, history, culture, geology and science.

Nearly 100 short clips on the history of Hanoi will be available in various languages.

“In our museum, the objects will tell the stories they experience with deeper and more profound characteristics than those in other museums,” he said.

Prof Nguyen Van Huy, deputy director of Centre for Cultural Heritage Research and Development, said the museum leaders worked with experts to change the normal way of exhibiting.

“I hope the new way in exhibiting applied in the museum will satisfy local audiences and tourists,” Huy said.

Searching for objects

In the past 10 years since its establishment, staff in the museum have travelled throughout the country to collect objects and donations of objects to the museum.

Quach Van Dich, a resident in Long Bien District, has donated an ancient anchor dating back 600 years to the museum.

According to Da, the anchor proves that in the past the Hong (Red) River received bog trading ships from abroad.

From the size of the anchor, people can imagine the size of the river at that time and compare with it the present, he said.

 

“Without the anchor, the story dubbed 'A Nostalgia to Hong River' would not be persuasive enough,” Da said.

Da met Dich three times to persuade him to donate the anchor to the museum.

Da also recalled collecting carved wooden pieces in Chu Quyen Communal House in Ba Vi District in the western outskirts of Hanoi.

“At first, elders in the village did not agree to give them to us,’ he said. “While the pieces were kept in a humid storehouse and had suffered mould and been eaten by termites.”

The carving patterns feature Mother Goddess worship with priceless flying horses, he said.

Finally, the museum decided to invite the village’s elders to attend a donation ceremony and see how the objects would be kept and displayed in the museum.

“They agreed to hand us the carving patterns after seeing how we take care of the objects,” he said.

Da said there have been many other interesting stories in the collection of objects like the steam engine in Gia Lam Train Factory and the steel bar to keep people from the railway at Ha Ninh Railway Company in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

Da said the staff are sparing no efforts to open the exhibition in June next year.

Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
The museum seen from Pham Hung Road. VNS Photos Truong Vi

The museum, established in 1982 and originally located in 5B, Ham Long Street, Hoan Kiem District, has hosted thousands of objects on Hanoi.

Its collection include stone, bronze, ceramic objects dating back to the Ly (1009-1225), Tran (1225-1400), Le (1428-1527) and Nguyen (1802-1945) dynasties and ancient imported ceramic from China and Japan.

In 2010, the city built a new premises for the museum near the National Conventional Centre in Nam Tu Liem District.

The whole museum is located in a total area of 54.000 sq.m.

The museum was opened on October 6, 2010 and has hosted various exhibitions and events. VNS

Historical artefacts discovered during Thang Long Citadel excavation

Historical artefacts discovered during Thang Long Citadel excavation

Many historical artefacts have been found during the excavation of Thang Long Citadel in Hanoi.

Traces of Red River civilization in Thang Long culture

Traces of Red River civilization in Thang Long culture

The Red River has played a critical role in the historical and cultural life of Hanoi, Vietnam’s 1000-year-old capital. 

 
 

Other News

.
Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

In order to help Vietnam prepare for the World Cup and AFF Cup qualifiers, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has met with the National Coach Council to draw up a plan.

Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

If you walk into a bar in HCM City, you can have a post-Corona Jaegerbomb. If you walk into a certain Binh Thanh dance studio in July, you can expect a powerbomb. Or two.

Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Well-known Thai martial arts actor Simon Kuke plays a leading role in new film Đỉnh Mù Sương (The Foggy Mountain), a production from the Thien Ngan (Galaxy) Studio of HCM City. 

International music festival for children takes place online
International music festival for children takes place online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 – a music festival for children – has started this month in the form of an online contest, according to the organisers.

International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

The Indian Government has selected October 30 Square in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh as the venue for the International Day of Yoga.

Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

Shadow Entertainment (Shadow Ent.) inked contracts with 15 professional Vietnamese and foreign martial artists in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12, with an aim of forming a professional martial arts model in Vietnam.

World Cup preparation match planned
World Cup preparation match planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

In preparation for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Vietnamese football team maintain 94th globally
Vietnamese football team maintain 94th globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/06/2020 

The Vietnamese football team maintained its 94th spot globally in the latest FIFA rankings, said the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on June 12.

Russian-French MC finds home in Vietnam
Russian-French MC finds home in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/06/2020 

She is beautiful and full of energy, with a warm smile on TV shows and a striking face on the catwalk.

Retired defender Thang played without fear
Retired defender Thang played without fear
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/06/2020 

Retired centre half Le Dinh Thang was a famous partner of the late, great Pham Huynh Tam Lang for Saigon Port more than 40 years ago, and he's remembered fondly to this day.

Next Media wins exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Vietnam
Next Media wins exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnamese company Next Media announced on June 10 that it has officially secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the German Bundesliga nationwide for the next five years until 2025.

Bilingual book introduces Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century
Bilingual book introduces Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The first bilingual book about Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century has been released. 

Cai luong industry lacks trainees, wants to revamp curriculum
Cai luong industry lacks trainees, wants to revamp curriculum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The training curriculum for the art of cai luong (reformed opera) needs to be revised to attract more students, according to experts.

Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020
Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The main activities within the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held from August 28 to September 2, were announced by the festival’s organising board on June 12.

Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation
Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

A music video featuring Vietnamese people and the country’s landscapes at their best has been released to much fanfare with about 220,000 views across the web within one hour of premiering on Facebook.

Tennis players to compete for national titles at VTF Masters
Tennis players to compete for national titles at VTF Masters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

Next week’s National Tennis Championship, Hai Dang Cup, will be the first tennis tournament held since COVID-19 social distancing.

Ao Dai festival to honour Vietnam’s landscapes
Ao Dai festival to honour Vietnam’s landscapes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

An Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) Festival will take place at Hoi An city’s outdoor stage in Quang Nam province on June 14.

French artist to perform musical painting in Hanoi
French artist to perform musical painting in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

An exhibition showcasing a performance by artist Jacob Reymond and clarinet musician Vincent Thomas will open at French Cultural Institute in Hanoi, L’Epsace, on June 19.

JK Rowling responds to trans tweets criticism
JK Rowling responds to trans tweets criticism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The Harry Potter author writes a blog highlighting her reasons for speaking out on gender issues.

Saigon Int'l Comedy hosts contest for local, expat comedians
Saigon Int'l Comedy hosts contest for local, expat comedians
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/06/2020 

Saigon International Comedy will host a comedy competition 2020 for HCM City at Bếp Võ in District 2 on June 12.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 