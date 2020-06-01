Hanoi Museum prepares for exhibition

The Hanoi Museum in the capital city’s Nam Tu Liem district was built with a total investment of more than VND2,300 billion (US$98.6 million).

Since the beginning of May, the Hanoi Museum has been closed to prepare for interior displays in August, VnExpress reported.

The exhibition of artifacts in the museum has been arranged in phases. By 2015, it would have showcased artifacts with total value of VND800 billion (US$34.3 million). The deadline was missed and rescheduled to 2019 and again the exhibition could not be opened to the public.

The exhibition of artifacts in the museum has been arranged in phases. By 2015, it would have showcased artifacts with total value of VND800 billion (US$34.3 million). The deadline was missed and rescheduled to 2019 and again the exhibition could not be opened to the public.

The followings are photos showing staff of the museum preparing for the exhibition:

Since early May 2020, the museum has been closed to prepare artifacts for displays in August. All artifacts in the museum are being stored at the warehouse, waiting to be displayed someday, according to Curator of the Hanoi Museum Nguyen Tien Da.

Nguyen Kim Ngan, who has 20 years of experience as a museum warehouse keeper, said the objects must be carefully packed before being taken to the warehouse. “So far, the Hanoi Museum has collected more than 7,000 artifacts, enough to fill the exhibition rooms," said the museum’s curator.

Nguyen Xuan Quang, a museum staffer, is assessing the status of copper incense burners for optimal preservation. Small artifacts like coins are examined carefully to avoid oxidation.

It is expected that the inventory and relocation of the artifacts to the warehouse will be completed in early June. The artifacts are carefully coded and checked.

Before being put into the warehouse, each artifact code is recorded in the list. The artifacts are wrapped in newspapers and put in boxes to avoid collisions during transportation. Nguyen Kim Ngan said that the artifacts are best preserved in 25 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of 55%.

Anh Kiet (Hanoitimes/VNE)