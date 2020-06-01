Hanoi Museum prepares for exhibition

The Hanoi Museum in the capital city’s Nam Tu Liem district was built with a total investment of more than VND2,300 billion (US$98.6 million).
Since the beginning of May, the Hanoi Museum has been closed to prepare for interior displays in August, VnExpress reported.
The Hanoi Museum in Nam Tu Liem district was built with a total investment of more than VND2,300 billion (US$98.6 million). In the first phase, the museum project was completed in 2010 and it is an architectural work to celebrate the one-thousandth anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi.
The exhibition of artifacts in the museum has been arranged in phases. By 2015, it would have showcased artifacts with total value of VND800 billion (US$34.3 million). The deadline was missed and rescheduled to 2019 and again the exhibition could not be opened to the public.
The followings are photos showing staff of the museum preparing for the exhibition:
Since early May 2020, the museum has been closed to prepare artifacts for displays in August.
Nguyen Kim Ngan, who has 20 years of experience as a museum warehouse keeper, said the objects must be carefully packed before being taken to the warehouse.
Nguyen Xuan Quang, a museum staffer, is assessing the status of copper incense burners for optimal preservation.
It is expected that the inventory and relocation of the artifacts to the warehouse will be completed in early June.
Before being put into the warehouse, each artifact code is recorded in the list.
Anh Kiet (Hanoitimes/VNE)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code