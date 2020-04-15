Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/04/2020 14:28:58 (GMT +7)
16/04/2020    14:21 GMT+7

Netflix's blockbuster series Money Heist features references to a bar named Hanoi, after the Vietnamese capital hosted an important meeting between two of the series’ main characters, inspector Raquel Murillo and bandit leader Álvaro Morte.

hanoi name dropped on netflix's blockbuster series money heist hinh 0

Money Heist is a Spanish series which has been trending on Netflix in recent weeks.

Being a Spanish series, the original title of the show is La Casa de Papel. Since its release, it has set a record for becoming the most watched non-English language series in the history of Netflix.

With the recent release of the show’s second season, Vietnamese viewers were amazed to discover that Hanoi has been mentioned twice.

In episode eight, inspector Raquel Murillo mentioned a bar named Hanoi while attempting to trace a group led by bandit Álvaro Morte.

hanoi name dropped on netflix's blockbuster series money heist hinh 1

Hanoi is the name of the bar that hosts an important meeting between inspector Raquel Murillo and bandit leader Álvaro Morte.

 

Plenty of Vietnamese viewers find it fascinating that the blockbuster uses capitals of different countries to name places, restaurants, bars, or even provide nicknames.

hanoi name dropped on netflix's blockbuster series money heist hinh 2

Money Heist is currently in its fourth season, with Netflix yet to announce any future releases of the hit show. VOV

