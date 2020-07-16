Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

The 2-kilometre road is near Phung Bridge in Phuc Tho District.

The paintings all feature the history of the district and local people’s struggle for the locality’s development.

To date, this is the longest mural road in Hanoi.

Each picture is around five-metres long and 1.4 metres high.

Local authorities called on fine arts teachers at many schools in the district to co-operate with artists on the work.

Murals are drawn carefully





Outstanding products of Phuc Tho are also mentioned in the paintings



Local residents strongly support the project

Dtinews