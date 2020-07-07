Hanoi plans to hold F1 Grand Prix in late November

Hanoi is in the midst of thoroughly evaluating and negotiating with relevant organisations in an effort to host the debut Vietnam Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in late November of this year.

Following the resumption of the F1 calendar, the capital Hanoi is hopeful of playing host to the country’s first ever Grand Prix in late November.

The statement was put out by Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, during a meeting held on July 6 to discuss solutions aimed at boosting local economic development following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

At present, Hanoi officials are making preparations to host the event later this year, alongside other projects which will be part of the capital’s efforts to host the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and the 11th ASEAN Para Games next year.

According to Chung, the Vietnam Grand Prix had originally been scheduled to take place in April, but was cancelled due to the global spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. After building a fully functioning F1 track in the My Dinh area of the city, municipal authorities remain keen to organise the event, while ensuring that safety is a priority for the occasion set to take place in late November.

This comes after F1 organisers and officials in Hanoi decided to postpone the race in order to concentrate on the COVID-19 fight. VOV