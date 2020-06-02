Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi City’s Department of Culture and Sports has planned a wide range of cultural and arts activities to be held along the pedestrian streets in the vicinity of Hoan Kiem Lake after the area reopened for visitors.

A dragon dance at Ly Thai To Flower Garden (Photo credit: baodautu.vn)

Accordingly, the activities will take place at Ly Thai To Flower Garden, Ba Kieu Temple, Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, and in front of Cong Nhan Cinema and Thang Long Water Puppetry Theatre.

These venues have been selected to host performances of traditional music and contemporary music, and circus acts.

In June in particular, the department will coordinate with functional agencies to organise a charity walk for the environment on June 7, a trumpet festival from June 5-7, and a tourism promotion event from June 20-21.

Several highlights in the second half of this year include programmes highlighting cultures in the provinces of Hai Duong, Phu Yen, Hung Yen and Son La as well as the traditional culture of Cuba, the ‘European Space’ programme, and a ceremony celebrating the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

The events are expected to attract more visitors to Hanoi, thus providing a boost for the capital city’s tourism sector after being badly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. Nhan Dan