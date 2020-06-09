Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 11:22:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi poised to host unique French exhibition of art and music

 
 
11/06/2020    09:25 GMT+7

Hanoi is set to host a French exhibition featuring musical paintings on June 19 which will combine works selected by painter Jacob Reymond with the music compiled by clarinet artist Vincent Thomas at the French Cultural Centre L'Espace.

hanoi poised to host unique french exhibition of art and music hinh 0
Painter Jacob Reymond whilst performing at an event. (Photo: L’Espace)

As a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the two French artists will host an online discussion alongside participants from France.

The exhibition will feature a display of several pieces of art which have been inspired by classical pieces of music written by composer Jean-Sébastien Bach, along with jazz pieces, and contemporary works created by composers such as Steve Reich, Pascal Dusapin, Wolfgang Rhim, and Philippe Hersant.

 

During the event, visitors will be able to use their smart phones to scan the QR code located next to each artwork in order to access the melodies which proved to be the inspiration for many of the artists whose works are featured.

The exhibition is scheduled to last until August 31 with the occasion expected to provide a fascinating experience for art lovers across the capital. VOV

 
 
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 