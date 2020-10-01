Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/10/2020 18:43:16 (GMT +7)
Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31

01/10/2020    18:37 GMT+7

They may be a year away, but Hanoi authorities are ready to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31.

Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
Hanoi and locals are ready for the SEA Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year. Photo thethao.ai

“Being the main host locality, hosting the most sports at SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11, Hanoi has directed departments, branches and districts to implement preparations in all aspects.

"In the preparation of the facilities, Hanoi has 12 districts that have prepared the facilities, approved the project designing and constructing in the first quarter next year and will complete next August,” said vice-chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Ngo Van Quy at a conference of the organising board of the SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11 in Hanoi on Tuesday.

“Along with that, Hanoi has also reviewed the facilities for accommodations for sports groups of countries coming to the capital; preparing for the opening and closing ceremony of the event,” Quy added.

The region's biggest sporting event will be held in Hanoi and 10 neighbouring provinces from November 21 to December 2 next year.

Leaders of provinces such as Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong and, Quang Ninh said they have checked facilities and continue to invest and upgrade them to serve the hosting of a number of sports.

“Bac Ninh is very happy to be selected to host sports such as boxing and kickboxing. The province has reviewed all the facilities and will invest in upgrading and repairing the multi-purpose gymnasium and building a training centre for teams,” said Vuong Quoc Tuan, vice chairman of Bac Ninh Province’s People’s Committee.

Meanwhile, Quang Ninh will host six sports and has chosen the venues for events, with women’s football to be held in Cam Pha Stadium and beach volleyball and handball at Tuan Chau tourism area.

“Quang Ninh has also been checking to continue to invest and upgrade the missing work items. It can be said that up to now, our province is ready to host the competitions,” said deputy director of Quang Ninh Department of Culture and Information, Nguyen Thanh Tung.

 

Appreciating the preparation work of Hanoi and localities hosting the 31st SEA Games, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nguyen Ngoc Thien, said the good news is that the localities around the capital all have good facilities.

The minister said he hopes that ministries, branches and localities will continue to work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to prepare for the Games.

At the conference, the National Sports Administration gave a list of up to 40 sports, including 36 approved sports and four sports the regional countries recommended for the SEA Games 31.

The approved sports include a maximum of 520 disciplines, most of which are basic contents of the key sports at the Asian Games and Olympics.

For the proposed additional sports, the 31st SEA Games organisers are still reviewing, discussing and consulting with experts before reaching a final decision. The new sports also need to meet specific criteria.

According to Tran Duc Phan, deputy director of the National Sports Administration, the selection criteria for sports must be based on Vietnamese practice. The first is to have athletes competing in these events. Secondly, there must be facilities to hold them well.

Per SEA Games’ rules, the host country must announce the number of sports a year before the event. At the next meeting in November, the hosts Vietnam will announce 40 sports and the number of disciplines at the Games.  VNS

Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31

Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31

Athletes will compete in up to 40 different sports when Vietnam hosts the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in Hanoi next year.

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

 
 

