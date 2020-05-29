Hanoi’s F1 may be held in November

The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix could take place this year – but without any international spectators.

The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix circuit which was built in My Dinh.

Organisers of the race, which should go ahead in April but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are looking at ways it can be held.

Plans may be submitted to Hanoi’s People’s Committee and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to host the race in November, if a number of safety conditions can be met.

Formula One CEO Chase Carey recently discussed plans to host races in Austria, England, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Austrian F1 race has been agreed in principle to happen on July 5, pending government approval. In the UK, the race may also go ahead if teams isolate for 14 days before.

If the race in Vietnam is held behind closed doors, organisers face losing as much as $35 million (VND700-800 billion) in revenue so instead they are looking at allowing local race fans entry.

International supporters who had previously booked tickets for the April meet were given a full refund. VNS