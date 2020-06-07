Hanoi’s F1 racetrack fences removed

The fences along the F1 racetrack in Hanoi are being removed after the race was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of workers worked overnight on June 8 to dismantle the fences on Le Quang Dao and Le Duc Tho streets.





Cranes used for the work

The fences will be stockpiled and re-used when the race takes place.

The removal will help to ease traffic congestion in Le Quang Dao and Le Duc Tho streets

The work is expected to be finished within one month.

Hanoi and Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company decided to halt the race due to the Covid-19 pandemic although the entire 5.6-km racetrack had been completed after the 11-month construction process.

The organisers will keep a closed watch on Covid-19 situation to select the most suitable time to hold the race which was initially scheduled to take place in April this year.

Do Quan (Dtinews)