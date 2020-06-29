Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure

A bronze bell dating back to the 10th century at Nhat Tao Communal House in Dong Ngac ward, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district, was recently recognised as a national treasure.

The Nhat Tao bell is the only of its kind dating back to the Ngo Dynasty (10th century) that has been found in Vietnam so far (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The bell is a unique antique and the only of its kind dating back to the Ngo Dynasty (10th century) that has been found in Vietnam so far.

Weighing 6kg, it is 32cm in height, 19cm in diameter in its mouth and has a 7cm-tall canon.

Words inscribed on the bell are one of the earliest script evidences of the period of autonomy in Vietnam’s history, helping with studying the country’s society at that time.

Meanwhile, its decorations reflect the quintessence of carving and bronze casting techniques of the time./.