Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded

Hanoi authorities have approved the expansion of the ceramic mosaic mural road in principle which will reach Nhat Ban Bridge.

Hanoi's ceramic mosaic mural road





Following approval from Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, the expanded section will run from An Duong to Nhat Tan Bridge in Tay Ho District.

The committee has assigned the Department of Culture and Sports to work with concerned agencies for the establishment of a research council for the project implementation.

For existing sections of the road, the Department of Culture and Sports needs to plan repairs and maintenance.

In June last year, a 600m section of the road was demolished as part of the second phase of a project for an overpass at the An Duong – Thanh Nien intersection in Tay Ho District.

This, however, raised concerns from the public, including artists and experts. Artist Nguyen Thu Thuy, who designed the mural road, expressed her regret over the destruction, saying that this would affect the Guinness World Record granted for this structure.

Hanoi Ceramic Mosaic Mural runs along the walls of the Red River dike system with a length of about 6.5 kilometres.

Work started in 2008 and completed in 2010, in time for Hanoi’s millennial anniversary. The structure was presented a Guinness World Records certificate as the world’s largest ceramic mosaic in 2010.

Several parts of the artwork road have deteriorated.

Laodong/Dtinews