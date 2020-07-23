Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 17:28:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded

23/07/2020    15:46 GMT+7

Hanoi authorities have approved the expansion of the ceramic mosaic mural road in principle which will reach Nhat Ban Bridge.

Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded

Hanoi's ceramic mosaic mural road


Following approval from Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, the expanded section will run from An Duong to Nhat Tan Bridge in Tay Ho District.   

The committee has assigned the Department of Culture and Sports to work with concerned agencies for the establishment of a research council for the project implementation.

For existing sections of the road, the Department of Culture and Sports needs to plan repairs and maintenance.

In June last year, a 600m section of the road was demolished as part of the second phase of a project for an overpass at the An Duong – Thanh Nien intersection in Tay Ho District.

 

This, however, raised concerns from the public, including artists and experts. Artist Nguyen Thu Thuy, who designed the mural road, expressed her regret over the destruction, saying that this would affect the Guinness World Record granted for this structure.

Hanoi Ceramic Mosaic Mural runs along the walls of the Red River dike system with a length of about 6.5 kilometres.

Work started in 2008 and completed in 2010, in time for Hanoi’s millennial anniversary. The structure was presented a Guinness World Records certificate as the world’s largest ceramic mosaic in 2010.

Several parts of the artwork road have deteriorated.

Laodong/Dtinews

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.  

 
 

Other News

.
Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
YOUR VIETNAMicon  3 giờ trước 

Headdresses are considered an indispensable part of the outfits worn by ethnic girls in the country’s northwestern mountainous region, highlighting the traditions of the various different ethnic groups that live in the area.

U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship
U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnam U19 men’s national football team are set to compete at the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals with games taking place in Namangan city, Uzbekistan, between October 14 and October 31.

Wartime diaries’ authors, characters gather in Hanoi
Wartime diaries’ authors, characters gather in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The authors and historical witnesses involving in a series of the most popular wartime diaries gathered in Hanoi on July 22 on the occasion of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City
Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 24 artists is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week
HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The HCM City Ballet and Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage Ballet Kieu on July 23 and 24, and a chamber music concert on July 25.

'Sound wizard' Vu Nhat Tan passes away at age of 50
'Sound wizard' Vu Nhat Tan passes away at age of 50
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

Musician Vu Nhat Tan, pioneering Vietnamese experimental sound artist, electronic musicians and a man dubbed as a “sound wizard”, has died at the age of 50.

Singing contest to find new musical talents
Singing contest to find new musical talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi Singing Contest 2020 will kick off on August 10 to find new talents for professional music, celebrating 66 years of liberation of the capital city and the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Paintings on lotus leaves
Paintings on lotus leaves
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life.

Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life
Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Da Dien (Polyhedra), an exhibition gathering emerging artists of Vietnamese contemporary art has just been kicked off in Hanoi.

Da Nang International Marathon to return next month
Da Nang International Marathon to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The 2020 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon will return to the central coastal city from August 7 to 9, with the message “Vietnam Can”.

Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

Surprise V.League 1 leader Sai Gon FC have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Vo Nguyen Hoang from the PVF (Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent Football Training Centre).

Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) is convening a virtual meeting on July 21 and 22 to review Vietnam’s preparations for hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

Websites showing free movies without copyright persist
Websites showing free movies without copyright persist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The effort to block websites providing noncopyrighted movies has brought initial success, but after one website ‘dies’, another website often arises.

Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.

“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

 “Light Gate” by Pham Trung Hieu, Pham Thai Binh, Vu Binh Minh, Pham Huy Dong and Nguyen Dang Hai from Hanoi won the first prize in a contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - 

Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/07/2020 

A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai
Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

A large number of beauty queens took part in a fashion show recently held by renowned designer Hoang Hai to mark the return of the fashion industry in the post COVID-19 period.

Design contest seeks regenerated products
Design contest seeks regenerated products
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

The Designed by Vietnamese contest with the theme of 'Regeneration' for designers nationwide is now calling for applications until the end of August 28.

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 