Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12

After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, the 2019 Golden Kite Awards are finally set to get underway in Hanoi on May 12.

It will be followed by another event held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 16, according to radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Dang Xuan Hai, President of the Vietnam Cinematography Association, said that due to the complicated development of the COVID-19 epidemic globally, the awards ceremony will take place in a simpler way than previously planned in order to follow the preventive measures that are necessary to combat the virus.

Hai added that this year’s awards ceremony is set to be scaled down in an attempt to avoid mass gatherings.

Due to the event to be scaled down, it is highly likely that there will be no red carpet event, whilst two separate ceremonies may be held for winners in both the north and south, he added.

Nominations have already been decided for this year’s awards, including 16 feature films, 13 TV drama series, 46 documentaries, six scientific films, 17 animated features, and 17 short films.

The main categories on offer include Best Feature Film, Best TV Drama Series, Best Film Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Among the nominations are popular films such as Hai Phuong (Furie), Mat biec (Dreamy Eyes), and Hanh phuc cua me (The Happiness of a Mother)./.VNA