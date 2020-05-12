Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12

 
 
12/05/2020    11:40 GMT+7

After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, the 2019 Golden Kite Awards are finally set to get underway in Hanoi on May 12.

Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12

It will be followed by another event held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 16, according to radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Dang Xuan Hai, President of the Vietnam Cinematography Association, said that due to the complicated development of the COVID-19 epidemic globally, the awards ceremony will take place in a simpler way than previously planned in order to follow the preventive measures that are necessary to combat the virus.

Hai added that this year’s awards ceremony is set to be scaled down in an attempt to avoid mass gatherings.

 

Due to the event to be scaled down, it is highly likely that there will be no red carpet event, whilst two separate ceremonies may be held for winners in both the north and south, he added.

Nominations have already been decided for this year’s awards, including 16 feature films, 13 TV drama series, 46 documentaries, six scientific films, 17 animated features, and 17 short films.

The main categories on offer include Best Feature Film, Best TV Drama Series, Best Film Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Among the nominations are popular films such as Hai Phuong (Furie), Mat biec (Dreamy Eyes), and Hanh phuc cua me (The Happiness of a Mother)./.VNA

 
 

Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Doan Van Hau and SC Heerenveen have made headlines in local media after the Dutch football club reported they wanted to extend the player's contract.

Cai luong needs state support
Cai luong needs state support
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Cải lương tuồng cổ (a form of Vietnamese reformed folk opera) is in need of state support as it faces a severe shortage of human resources, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Pham Van Tam in Binh Tan District, HCM City is taking a traditional Vietnamese activity of kite flying to new heights by flying four of them at the same time.

Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.

HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

The 32nd version of the annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament is due to get underway on May 19 to commemorate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A 38-kilo woman has won the first Thalassemia Beauty Contest in Vietnam held by the National Institute Of Haematology & Blood Transfusion and the Vietnam Thalassemia Association.

Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

V.League 1 side Sai Gon FC have signed a deal to work with Tokyo FC of J.League to set up a football academy in Vietnam.

Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A goal by Nguyen Quang Hai at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup has been selected as one of the five best left foot finishes by the organisers.

Historic photos of Hai Phong City displayed
Historic photos of Hai Phong City displayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

An exhibition of photos and paintings opened on Thursday at the Centre for Information, Exhibition and Cinema in Hai Phong City. 

Children football championship set to kick off
Children football championship set to kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

The National Children Football Championships will be held in July and August, according to organisers the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Nhi Đồng (Children) Newspaper.

Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

Rare objects and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh have been put on public display for the first time at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

The National Volleyball Championships have been rescheduled after the easing of the social distancing and reintroduction of sport.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An
Incense-making craft of the Nung An
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

Cinemas gear up to re-open from May 9
Cinemas gear up to re-open from May 9
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

After being suspended for a long period of time due to the threat from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), cinemas across the country are poised to resume operation from May 9.

18 Vietnamese referees come up to FIFA standards
18 Vietnamese referees come up to FIFA standards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

After developing the standard of its officials in recent times, there are currently 18 Vietnamese referees who meet FIFA standards, with the nation only behind Malaysia and Thailand in Southeast Asian who have 20 and 26 referees, respectively.

Film week celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
Film week celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

A film week celebrating President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 -2020) will take place from May 19 to 26, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on May 8.

Online groups cheer up people during social distancing
Online groups cheer up people during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

Holding her mobile phone, Doan Thu Thuy bursts into laughter while scrolling through posts. Browsing online groups is a must for her in the evening.

National teams to prepare for crunch matches
National teams to prepare for crunch matches
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

National football team players will gather together in September and play friendly matches ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Indie singer and songwriter Thai Vu has released his new MV after working with Warner Music Vietnam, a music studio owned by the US-based Warner Music Group (WMG).

