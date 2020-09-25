Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/09/2020 23:30:00 (GMT +7)
Hanoi Theatre Festival to begin on Saturday

25/09/2020    13:30 GMT+7

A theatre production entitled Trương Chi – Mị Nương will open the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival on Saturday.

Hanoi Theatre Festival to begin on Saturday
Artists from Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre will perform at the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival which will run from September 26 to October 3. — Photo toquoc.vn

The show will be performed by actors from Hanoi Drama Theatre featuring a legendary story about an impossible love between a powerful lord's daughter and an ugly fisherman.

The leading roles will be played by popular television actors Hong Dang and Quynh Kool. It will combine theatre, singing and dancing to make for a unique performance. 

"The festival will provide artists an opportunity to exchange and share performing experiences," said People's Artist Trinh Thuy Mui, head of the Vietnam Theatre Artist's Association. 

"We hope the festival will also help discover and inspire young talents, encouraging them to contribute to developing theatre."

Fourteen productions by Hanoi-based art troupes and others from provinces and cities will join the festival including Hanoi Drama Theatre, Vietnam Drama Theatre, Bac Giang Cheo Theatre, HCM Theatre Artist's Association and Hanoi Cheo Theatre. 

The HCM Theatre Artist's Association will perform a play entitled Chuyện Thành Cổ Loa (Co Loa Citadel Legend). The script was penned by authors Mai Huong and Nguyen Phuong, telling the story of Hanoi's oldest citadel.  

"We want to show our performing skills which are creative," said actor Bao Tri.

"I'm a little bit nervous because my role requires martial arts," he said. 

The actor will play the leading role in Chuyện Thành Cổ Loa (Story of the Co Loa Citadel), a production about Vietnamese history and culture in the period ruled by King An Duong Vuong, founder of the Au Lac Kingdom in the third century BC. 

Tri will play a royal palace guard who serves King Vuong. 

 

Chuyện Thành Cổ Loa depicts patriotism and honesty, as well as love and betrayal. 

The 2,300-year-old Co Loa Citadel, Hanoi’s oldest citadel, was built near Phong Khe, about 20 kilometres north of today's Hanoi, during the Hong Bang Dynasty (about 275 BC). 

Covering nearly 5,000 hectares, it is a place of worship for King An Duong Vuong and his daughter, Princess My Chau, who are mentioned in the magical legend that has been woven into the history of Vietnamese people. 

“Artists from the HCM City Theatre Association will offer Vietnamese drama in the style of the South. We’re happy to introduce the art in a southern style for audiences in Hanoi,” said actor Tri, who has more than 20 years of theatrical experience, in an interview with Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper before his trip to Hanoi. 

“I asked my actors to read several books about the history of Co Loa Citadel, its culture and people. This helped to breathe life into the play,” said the play's director, Meritorious Artist Le Nguyen Dat. “I hope their performance will leave a new impression on audiences in Hanoi.”  

The Hanoi Theatre Festival is run by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and Vietnam Theatre Artist's Association to debut new productions about the capital, helping introduce the city's glorious history and traditional culture. 

The festival will celebrate the 1,100th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi and theatre ancient founders anniversary. 

The award ceremony will be held on October 3 at Cong Nhan Theatre, 42 Trang Tien Street.  VNS

New stage to entertain Hanoi audience

New stage to entertain Hanoi audience

A new stage has just been opened in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which aims to provide local people and tourists with a new way of watching plays.

Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts

Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts

The Government must have a special regime for traditional art forms and no longer ask for certain qualifications when it recruits artists in the field of traditional arts, experts have said.

 
 

Da Nang offers virtual tour of Champa sculptures through 3D scanning
Da Nang offers virtual tour of Champa sculptures through 3D scanning
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang has introduced a new virtual reality app that allows visitors to see objects on display at the Museum of Champa Sculpture through three-dimensional scanning.

Phu Binh villagers strive to preserve the craft of lantern making
Phu Binh villagers strive to preserve the craft of lantern making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Despite facing challenges from COVID-19 and the fierce competitiveness of imported toys, Phu Binh villagers in district 11, Ho Chi Minh City, have exerted every effort to preserve their craft of lantern making,

New painting exhibition opens at Vin Gallery
New painting exhibition opens at Vin Gallery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

Vin Gallery will present the “code⭑art == marvelous” painting exhibition by Vietnamese artist KWIT from September 25 to November 7.

Back to childhood with activities celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi
Back to childhood with activities celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The Mid-Autumn Festival seems different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The atmosphere is less boisterous and fewer events are being held, but people can still enjoy various festive activities at major locations in Hanoi.

Visit the 400-year-old ironwood pagoda in Thai Binh
Visit the 400-year-old ironwood pagoda in Thai Binh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The Buddhist temple is nearly 400 years old and was built with a large volume of ironwood. The construction period was only about two years, but it took 19 years to collect and transport the wood.

Nearly 7,000 people register for Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020
Nearly 7,000 people register for Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

Close to 7,000 people have registered to participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020, the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism unveiled on September 23.

Firms seek to promote local film industry post COVID-19
Firms seek to promote local film industry post COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The Cinema Department, along with the country’s four largest cinema chains, CJ CGV VN, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema VN, and BHD Star Cineplex, held a workshop in Hanoi on September 21 to discuss ways to develop he local film industry

AFC endorses full membership of Elite Youth Scheme to VFF
AFC endorses full membership of Elite Youth Scheme to VFF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has conferred the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) with the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status.

Ho Chi Minh City’s lantern street readies for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ho Chi Minh City’s lantern street readies for Mid-Autumn Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

A host of activities are being prepared around HCM City as the Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaches. Among them is Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street in the city’s District 5.

French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi
French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The French cultural centre L’Espace in Hanoi is due to host film screenings with the theme of “Fashion week 2020” from September 28 to October 5, featuring a number of French and Vietnamese movies on the fashion industry.

Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.

Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

Local football teams are ready for the resumption of the V.League 1 season after the second postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

Three Vietnamese football clubs will take part in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup 2021, following the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making changes to the way that teams qualify for continental competitions.

Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

A photo collection highlighting the hardships facing salt workers in the central province of Phu Yen has won the highest prize at the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest.

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

After gaining success abroad, international pianist Nguyen Duc Anh has decided to return to Vietnam to serve the arts community and provide training in the arts.

Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have held on to 94th place in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A handbook of Psychological Terminology in five different languages has been released in Hanoi under the framework of a multi-cultural co-operation project

Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam’s first theatrical work made up of circus and cai luong (reformed arts) – Cây Gậy Thần (The Magic Stick) – has recently been launched in Hanoi.

