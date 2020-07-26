Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 16:34:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021

26/07/2020    16:26 GMT+7

The host country of the SEA Games 31 will announce sports and events for the tournament in November.

Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
 Vietnam hosts the online meetings of the executive committee and executive council of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) on July 21-22. Photo:General Department of Sports and Physical Training

Hanoi and ten other provinces and cities will host the 31 edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games from late November to early December next year, and the ASEAN Para Games 11 weeks later, according to the organizing board.

The online meetings of the executive committee and executive council of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) was chaired by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien earlier this week.

At the meeting, Minister Thien emphasized that as the host of the Games, Vietnam will open a new SEA Games era, which will not lay emphasis on winning medals at all costs but will focus on improving quality, especially for sports of the Olympic Games and the Asian Games (ASIAD).

At the SEA Games 31, athletes are expected to compete in 36 sports according to the newly-approved plan by the Vietnamese prime minister. Other regional countries proposed including another 21 sports in the program. 

 

However, the organizing board will consider the additional list based on the regulation that total sports at the Games would not exceed 40. The 36 sports to be competed will be carefully selected by Vietnam to ensure fairness, Thien added.

Meanwhile, 14 sports will be in the program for the Para Games 11.

In November, the SEAGF plans to organize another meeting where the list of sports and events for the tournament will be finalized.

This is the second SEA Games hosting of Vietnam. The previous one, the 22nd SEA Games, was held in 2003 in Hanoi. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

 
 

Other News

.
Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Danang Fantastic Festival and many other cultural activities and events will be postponed after cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, causing Covid-19 disease, were officially announced on July 25 and 26 in Danang City.

Masks in religious rites of the Dao
Masks in religious rites of the Dao
YOUR VIETNAMicon  3 giờ trước 

The Dao comprise two groups, who speak the Mien and Mun dialects. In religious rites of the Mun group, there are always Ka Dong men wearing masks with two horns. 

ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang
ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.

'Maskne' and bold makeup: How masks are changing how we look
'Maskne' and bold makeup: How masks are changing how we look
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Face masks are everywhere - and with them, the rise of "maskne" and new mask-friendly makeup trends.

Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha will link up with singer-songwriter Thanh Bui as they represent Vietnam as judges in the first version of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which aims to provide a platform for talent from across Asia.

Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A 59-year-old woman in Hanoi has registered to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020.

Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition themed ‘A window to Colombia: The Black Line’ was held by the Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on July 23 in Hanoi.

Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

Apart from the sweet and touching voice, singer Huyen Trang has made an impression for her acting in the latest music video dedicated to fallen soldiers ahead the War Invalids’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

War items on display at Nghe An Museum
War items on display at Nghe An Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Nghe An Museum has opened an exhibition displaying items related to Vietnam’s revolutionary wars from July 21 to December on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Football stars across the 10 ASEAN member states have taken part in #BeActive videos to encourage people in the region to stay healthy and active amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Thanh Hoa played out a goalless draw with Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the V.League 1 on Thursday.

Colombia landscapes featured in photo exhibition
Colombia landscapes featured in photo exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

An exhibition featuring nearly 40 photos on a famed mountain area of Colombia by photographer Jorge Coque Gamboa will open in downtown Hanoi on July 24.

Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/07/2020 

A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover
AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) convened an online meeting on July 23, seeking ways to help the regional football recover from COVID-19 impact.

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
FEATUREicon  23/07/2020 

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31
Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Athletes will compete in up to 40 different sports when Vietnam hosts the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in Hanoi next year.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded
Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have approved the expansion of the ceramic mosaic mural road in principle which will reach Nhat Ban Bridge.

Australian gymnastics: Former athletes speak out on 'abuse' culture
Australian gymnastics: Former athletes speak out on 'abuse' culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Gymnastics Australia vows "change" after dozens of ex-athletes share stories of mental and physical abuse.

Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/07/2020 

Headdresses are considered an indispensable part of the outfits worn by ethnic girls in the country’s northwestern mountainous region, highlighting the traditions of the various different ethnic groups that live in the area.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 