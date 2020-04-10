Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi to host film festival in November

 
 
11/04/2020    13:12 GMT+7

The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) has been scheduled for November 4 to 8, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced. 

French Catherine Deneuve and director Régis Wargnier at the 4th HANIFF in 2016. Photo tuoitre.vn

With the theme 'Cinema - Integration and Sustainable Development', the event will include Vietnamese and international filmmakers.  

The festival will be held by the ministry and Hanoi City to honour outstanding cinematographic works with high artistic value, rich in humanity and creativity and to encourage new talents. 

The 6th HANIFF will also provide an opportunity for filmmakers to meet and help develop the domestic film industry and introduce prominent international works to a Vietnamese audience. 

The event will also introduce world cinema, focusing on British movies.  

 

The festival opening and closing ceremonies will take place at Culture and Friendship Palace and will be broadcast live on VTV.  

At the 5th festival in 2018, there were 147 films from nearly 50 countries and territories, including more than 40 Vietnamese films. The Best Feature-length Film Award was given to Iranian film The Dark Room, directed by Rouhollah Hejazi. 

HANIFF is a biennial film festival founded in 2010 as the first international film festival in Vietnam. It has been attended by world-renowned artists such as the French Catherine Deneuve and director Régis Wargnier in Academy Award's Foreign Language Film winning Indochina and Australian actor David Wenham, who is known for his role of Faramir in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.  VNS

