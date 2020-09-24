Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020

The sixth version of the Dragon Dance Festival is scheduled to get underway in Ly Thai To square on October 3 as part of a range of activities aimed at celebrating the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

A total of 13 teams from different districts throughout the capital such as Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Long Bien, and Tay Ho will participate in the event.

Each of the participating teams will put on a unique art programme to present to those in attendance at the festival. Each performance will last between five and seven minutes, with each dance featuring dragons and other sacred animals such as unicorns, turtles, and phoenixes, in the “Tu Linh” dance, also known as the Dance of Dragons.

Furthermore, the first, second, and third prizes, along with some sub-prizes, will be awarded to participants, including an award for the most beautiful dragon design and the most creative dance.

In recent years the festival has become a traditional cultural event held in Hanoi and typically attracts thousands of residents and tourists. VOV