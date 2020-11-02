Hanoi to host third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition will take place in Hanoi from November 6-25.

'Vietnamese Mother' of Luu The Han wins a prize at the first ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition in 2012 (Source: qdnd.vn)

The event, held every four years, aims to enhance understanding and solidarity among ASEAN states and offers a chance for painters in the region to meet and share their achievements, and introduce their countries, people and cultures to others.

On display are 117 works of 84 painters from 10 ASEAN member nations. They were selected from entries sent to the third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition.

The entries had been created since 2017 and can include embossed prints, concave prints, flat prints, collagraphs, multidimensional prints, gum prints and digital prints.

The works reflect the landscapes and the life in the ASEAN countries as well as highlight urgent and contemporary issues relevant to the bloc’s members./.VNA