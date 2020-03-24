Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 20:53:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people

 
 
25/03/2020    08:59 GMT+7

To keep hát bội (classical drama) alive and introduce it to younger generations, a club in HCM City is offering online training from skilled artists. 

Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people

Hát bội (classical drama) is kept alive through performances and free training by members of the Đối Thoại Văn Hóa Cộng Đồng (Culture Community Communication) Club in HCM City. — Photo tuoitre.vn

The Đối Thoại Văn Hóa Cộng Đồng (Culture Community Communication) Club offers talks and performances in videos on YouTube to provide students and young people with the basic knowledge of hát bội.

The participants can also learn singing and dancing used in the theatre. 

The club’s free training classes have attracted 20 members who love learning Vietnamese theatre. The members have performed under the teaching of Meritorious Artist Ngọc Khanh and her colleagues. 

“Our club is very keen on exposing youth to hát bội, which is part of the country’s heritage that is hundreds of years old,” said Phan Khắc Huy, the head of the club.

“With its great value, hát bội should become increasingly popular among Vietnamese people, particularly youngsters," he said.

According to Huy, artist Khanh and her staff use their strong voice and skills in dancing and acting to impress their audiences, who love pop, hip-hop and electronic music. 

“Through their talks and performance, we believe that hát bội is spiritually rooted in Vietnamese and should be delivered to youth,” he added. 

 

Hát bội developed from folk art to a royal art in central and southern regions. It became particularly popular in central and southern provinces in the 1900s. 

The theatre consists of singing and dancing to music. Its themes include monarchist loyalty and patriotic duty. 

Hát bội plays feature old words, and the characters are often made up in black and red on their faces. 

In HCM City, hát bội clubs encourage music and cultural researchers, young talents, veteran artists and fans of the art to promote it further.

"We also hope that our club will give youngsters the opportunity to understand and appreciate the country’s traditional theatre," said actor Khanh, who works for leading traditional art troupes in the region, including HCM City Hát Bội Theatre. 

Khanh has participated in a project to preserve diễn xướng (singing and talking), a folk singing genre which originated in the southern region in HCM City last year. 

The project is organised by the Soul Music and Performing Arts Academy’s Soul Live Project, a long-term cultural programme that aims to expand Vietnamese traditional music and theatre. 

The programme includes a series of performances, talk shows and seminars featuring Vietnamese theatre and music. It has attracted dozens of veteran theatre performers. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

A fund of VNĐ84 billion (US$3.6 million) has been reserved for the conservation of the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in the central city in 2020.

Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Boxer Nguyen Van Hai will have a chance to show the world and his Australian opponent exactly who he is when he competes in his fourth professional match at the Victory 8 event in Manila, the Philippines, in May.

Vietnamese celebs finds different ways to fight deadly virus
Vietnamese celebs finds different ways to fight deadly virus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Enterprises and members of the public have teamed up with the Government to tackle the deadly novel coronavirus, and Vietnamese artists and influencers are also getting involved in the fight.

Veteran artist needs help with forged painting
Veteran artist needs help with forged painting
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Veteran artist Nguyen Thu has called for help because a French auction house sold a painting under his name, according to fine arts researcher Ngo Kim Khoi. 

Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival
Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival
YOUR VIETNAMicon  24/03/2020 

Many Vietnamese people are preparing ingredients to make bánh trôi (floating cake) and bánh chay (small balls made from green bean paste wrapped in a shell made of glutinous rice flour) for Hàn Thực (Cold Food) festival.

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”
Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.

Tokyo 2020: Why is Olympic decision taking so long?
Tokyo 2020: Why is Olympic decision taking so long?
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

It now seems almost certain that Tokyo 2020 will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, BBC Sport takes a closer look.

Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19
Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Some 100 paintings will be auctioned online at the Viet Art Exchange Facebook from March 23 to 25 to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September
Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

The third Challenge Vietnam 2020 will take place in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hòa province, on September 13.

Tokyo 2020: Olympics to be postponed until 2021, says IOC member
Tokyo 2020: Olympics to be postponed until 2021, says IOC member
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed by a year because of coronavirus, says International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

BTS launch lessons to help their fans learn Korean
BTS launch lessons to help their fans learn Korean
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

The K-pop band are launching a web series to help fans teach themselves Korean.

Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat
Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

A range of local celebrities have joined forces to donate approximately VND25 billion, and thousands of necessities, in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic, and natural disasters that have hit the west of the country.

Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May
Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Hai is scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt in a Victory 8 event which is scheduled to take place in the Philippines on May 9.

Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree
Motorbike embraced by roots of an old tree
FEATUREicon  23/03/2020 

The image of an old motorbike entwined by the roots of an old tree in Tuong Binh Hiep Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, has been widely shared on social media recently.

Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletes
Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

As it becomes the first country to pull out, Canada "urgently calls" for the games to be postponed.

Increase in places at Women’s Asian Cup an opportunity for Vietnam
Increase in places at Women’s Asian Cup an opportunity for Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/03/2020 

With the number of teams competing in the Women’s Asian Cup finals set to increase from 8 to 12, the Vietnamese women’s football team will enjoy a greater chance of qualifying for future tournaments.

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive
Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/03/2020 

The former producer was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month and is now in a New York prison.

V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season
V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/03/2020 

Prestigious sports website FOX Sports Vietnam has posted an article about the five goalkeepers to watch in the V.League 1 during the 2020 season, with names such as Van Cong,Thanh Thang, and Van Toan making the list.

Vietnamese footballers help prevent COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese footballers help prevent COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/03/2020 

A number of professional footballers have donated cash to help the country fight COVID-19.

Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic
Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has started a course to learn Vietnamese as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbs football tournaments around the world as well as in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 