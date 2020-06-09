Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/06/2020 10:47:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday

 
 
10/06/2020    10:22 GMT+7

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will host a concert celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven at the Opera House on Saturday.

HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday
HCM City pianists Nguyen Thuy Yen (right) and Pham Nguyen Anh Vu will perform at a concert celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven at the Opera House on June 13. Photo courtesy of HBSO 

The concert’s highlight will be one of the German composer's most famous compositions, Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op. 67, written between 1804 and 1808.

The symphony was first performed at Theater an der Wien in Vienna in 1808.

It is one of the best-known compositions in western classical music and one of the most frequently played symphonies.

Another Beethoven's composition, Coriolan Overture, will be performed.

The work was written in 1807 for Austrian dramatist Heinrich Joseph von Collin's 1804 tragedy Coriola, which was based on Shakespeare’s play Coriolanus.

The concert will also present Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat written by Mozart in 1779 when he was 23.

The work has three movements. Its first and third movements are fast and energetic, while the second is languid and hauntingly melodic.

The performance will feature pianist Nguyen Thuy Yen, deputy head of the piano department at the HCM City Conservatory of Music, and Pham Nguyen Anh Vu, the conservatory’s piano lecturer.

The pianists will perform together with HBSO orchestra.

Yen received a Bachelor's of Music in piano performance and a Master’s degree at the conservatory in 2000 and 2005.

 

She has performed as a soloist as well as a chamber music pianist with HBSO and the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra.

She has played at the Kimbrough Concert Hall at Washington State University in the US, and at the first and second International Piano Festival in 2011 and 2013 in HCM City.

Vu began studying piano when he was six. He received a Bachelor's of Music in piano performance in 2002 at the conservatory where he earned a Master’s degree in conducting in 2012.

He has performed with local and foreign soloists Patrick Zygmanovsky, Igor Chystoklevtov, and Le Ho Hai, and worked with conductors Tran Vuong Thach, Jan Stulen, Christian Schumann, and David Gomez Ramirez.

In 2009, Vu was selected to join the “Cultural Visitor Programme for Young Artists" held by the US Department of State and Kennedy Center of Performing Arts in Washington DC.

The concert will be conducted by Meritorious Artist Tran Vuong Thach, HBSO’s director.

The concert will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Son Square in District 1.

HBSO is offering 20 per cent off for tickets on the occasion of its return after a long-term break due to COVID-19.

Tickets are available at the venue and at www.ticketbox.vn.  VNS

National orchestra and German artists to perform Beethoven’s masterpiece

National orchestra and German artists to perform Beethoven’s masterpiece

Tenor Martin Lattke and soprano Steffi Lehmann from Germany will perform together with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra the ninth symphony of Ludwig van Beethoven in a concert scheduled for December 18 and 19.

Vietnam's piano men to play duet

Vietnam's piano men to play duet

Pianist brothers Luu Hong Quang and Luu Duc Anh will perform a duet on January 5 at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM).

 
 

Other News

.
International Day of Yoga to be held in Hanoi in June
International Day of Yoga to be held in Hanoi in June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The 6th International Day of Yoga in Vietnam will be held on June 21 with new measures for social distancing.

Brazilian coach eyes great times at Gia Dinh FC
Brazilian coach eyes great times at Gia Dinh FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Having won over many fans and with a host of memories from seven seasons playing football in Vietnam, Brazilian former striker Flavio Luiz Neto da Silva Cruz, 41, jumped at the chance last February to coach second-division Gia Dinh FC.

The essence of Chu Dau pottery
The essence of Chu Dau pottery
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.

Hanoi’s F1 racetrack fences removed
Hanoi’s F1 racetrack fences removed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The fences along the F1 racetrack in Hanoi are being removed after the race was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13
Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A book about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has been called “the voice of the planet”, has been published in Vietnamese by ThaiHa Books Company and the Swedish embassy in Hanoi.

Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

Some 1,620 students from 300 primary, secondary and high schools in HCM City are competing in the third Phu Dong Sports Tournament for the Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup, 

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

A ballet based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

A concert where the audience can join the journey of understanding experimental music will be open for all at French cultural institute L’Espcace on June 12.

Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

Foreign website Carscoops has published an article titled “Amazing wood carved scale models” which showcases a range of impressive Vietnamese wooden car models.

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
VIDEOicon  09/06/2020 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The National Sports Administration is applying for permission from authorities to allow important foreign experts and coaches to return to Vietnam to work.

The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to southern Vietnamese, could be used as a highly effective self-defense weapon in certain situations.

Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Young artists at the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restaged one of its popular plays over the weekend.

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.

Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Historian and folk culture expert Ngo Duc Thinh who carried out valuable research on Mother Goddesses worship and folk culture died on Saturday at the age of 76.

Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The Mekong Art Club, one of the most popular arts groups in HCM City, for years has organised hundreds of exchange programmes as a way to connect artists from different regions in the country.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 