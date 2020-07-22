HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week

The HCM City Ballet and Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage Ballet Kieu on July 23 and 24, and a chamber music concert on July 25.

Ballet Kieu, a co-production of the Vietnam Dancers Association and HBSO, will return to the stage of HCM City Opera House on July 23 and 24. Photo courtesy of HBSO

Ballet Kiều, a co-production of the Vietnam Dancers’ Association and HBSO, will return to the stage of HCM City Opera House after its successful premiere on June 20.

The work, based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kieu), the 18th century masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is written and directed by choreographer Tuyet Minh, a pioneer in popularising contemporary dance.

Ballet Kieu highlights the fate of women in feudal society and their aspiration for love and happiness through the character Thuy Kieu, a beautiful and talented young woman who sacrificed herself to save her father and younger brother from prison.

The work’s dance is co-choreographed by Minh and Nguyen Phuc Hung, and its music is composed by Viet Anh and Chinh Ba.

The performance features leading dancers like Meritorious Artists Hoang Yen, Phi Diep and Duc Nhuan, together with young dancers Kim Tuyen, Khang Ninh and Sung A Lung, and HBSO dancers.

Violinist Tang Thanh Nam will perform at a chamber music concert at the Opera House in HCM City on July 25. Photo courtesy of HBSO

On July 25, ten Vietnamese leading soloists such as Meritorious Artist Nguyen Tan Anh, Tang Thanh Nam and Le Minh Hien will offer an evening of chamber music at the opera house.

The HBSO String Orchestra will take part in the concert.

The repertoire includes String Sonata Number 1 in G Major written by Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, and Guillaume Tell: Duo Brilliante for flute, oboe, and piano by French composers Jules Demersseman and Felix Charles Berthelemy.

The concert will also include Trio for Flute, Clarinet and Bassoon by German flutist and composer Kaspar Kummer, and Piano Quintet in F Minor, op 34 by German composer Johannes Brahms.

All events will begin at 8pm. The Opera House is at 7 Lam Son Square in District 1.

Tickets are available at the venue and at www.ticketbox.vn. VNS

