HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week

23/07/2020    09:10 GMT+7

The HCM City Ballet and Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage Ballet Kieu on July 23 and 24, and a chamber music concert on July 25.

Ballet Kieu, a co-production of the Vietnam Dancers Association and HBSO, will return to the stage of HCM City Opera House on July 23 and 24. Photo courtesy of HBSO 

Ballet Kiều, a co-production of the Vietnam Dancers’ Association and HBSO, will return to the stage of HCM City Opera House after its successful premiere on June 20.

The work, based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kieu), the 18th century masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is written and directed by choreographer Tuyet Minh, a pioneer in popularising contemporary dance.

Ballet Kieu highlights the fate of women in feudal society and their aspiration for love and happiness through the character Thuy Kieu, a beautiful and talented young woman who sacrificed herself to save her father and younger brother from prison.

The work’s dance is co-choreographed by Minh and Nguyen Phuc Hung, and its music is composed by Viet Anh and Chinh Ba.

The performance features leading dancers like Meritorious Artists Hoang Yen, Phi Diep and Duc Nhuan, together with young dancers Kim Tuyen, Khang Ninh and Sung A Lung, and HBSO dancers.

Violinist Tang Thanh Nam will perform at a chamber music concert at the Opera House in HCM City on July 25. Photo courtesy of HBSO

On July 25, ten Vietnamese leading soloists such as Meritorious Artist Nguyen Tan Anh, Tang Thanh Nam and Le Minh Hien will offer an evening of chamber music at the opera house.

 

The HBSO String Orchestra will take part in the concert.

The repertoire includes String Sonata Number 1 in G Major written by Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, and Guillaume Tell: Duo Brilliante for flute, oboe, and piano by French composers Jules Demersseman and Felix Charles Berthelemy.

The concert will also include Trio for Flute, Clarinet and Bassoon by German flutist and composer Kaspar Kummer, and Piano Quintet in F Minor, op 34 by German composer Johannes Brahms.

All events will begin at 8pm. The Opera House is at 7 Lam Son Square in District 1.

Tickets are available at the venue and at www.ticketbox.vn.  VNS

Choreographer brings Vietnamese characters to ballet stage

Choreographer Tuyet Minh has produced several contemporary dance performances and world-known classic ballets. However, she has a dream of bringing Vietnamese characters to the ballet stage.

HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera presents concert of songs from popular films

Vocalists and musicians of the HCM City and the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform at a concert featuring music from popular movies at the Opera House on July 11 and 12.

 
 

Other News

.
Singing contest to find new musical talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi Singing Contest 2020 will kick off on August 10 to find new talents for professional music, celebrating 66 years of liberation of the capital city and the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Paintings on lotus leaves
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life.

Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Da Dien (Polyhedra), an exhibition gathering emerging artists of Vietnamese contemporary art has just been kicked off in Hanoi.

Da Nang International Marathon to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The 2020 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon will return to the central coastal city from August 7 to 9, with the message “Vietnam Can”.

Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Surprise V.League 1 leader Sai Gon FC have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Vo Nguyen Hoang from the PVF (Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent Football Training Centre).

Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) is convening a virtual meeting on July 21 and 22 to review Vietnam’s preparations for hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

Websites showing free movies without copyright persist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The effort to block websites providing noncopyrighted movies has brought initial success, but after one website ‘dies’, another website often arises.

Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.

“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

 “Light Gate” by Pham Trung Hieu, Pham Thai Binh, Vu Binh Minh, Pham Huy Dong and Nguyen Dang Hai from Hanoi won the first prize in a contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - 

Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

A large number of beauty queens took part in a fashion show recently held by renowned designer Hoang Hai to mark the return of the fashion industry in the post COVID-19 period.

Design contest seeks regenerated products
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

The Designed by Vietnamese contest with the theme of 'Regeneration' for designers nationwide is now calling for applications until the end of August 28.

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.

Trang wins national table tennis champs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Mai Hoang My Trang triumphed in the 38th National Table Tennis Championships which concluded in HCM City over the weekend.

Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

The second HCM City Book Fair for Children to promote the habit of reading among young people is being held on HCM City's Pedestrian Book Street till July 26.

Exploring the shapes of sound
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Having performed in countries such as Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, Italy, the UK and the US, critically-acclaimed pianist Nguyen Bich Tra has been described as “sophisticated and unique” (Rheinpfalz Zeitung)

HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.

Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

If the legendary founder of Hanoi King Ly Thai To didn’t know how to crossover his opponent, step back and drill a three-pointer before this weekend, he does now.

Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

Children in HCM City are encouraged to join training courses in performance skills launched by the Small Theatre, a leading private theatre, this summer. 

