23/09/2020 12:51:46 (GMT +7)
HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias

22/09/2020    09:00 GMT+7

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will feature a night of arias from famous operas at the city’s Opera House on September 26 after a short break caused by the second COVID-19 outbreak in mid-July.

Soprano Duyen Huyen (L) and Meritorious Hong Vy will perform in a concert featuring arias from famous operas at the HCM City Opera House on September 26. Photo courtesy of HBSO

The concert will open with the overture to two-act comic opera The Barber of Seville by Rossini.

The programme will feature Saper Vorreste (You Want to Know) from Verdi’s A Masked Ball, sung by Meritorious Artist Hong Vy, and Als flotter Geist (As a Lively Spirit) from Johann Strauss II’s The Gypsy Baron, sung by baritone Dao Mac.

Tenor Pham Trang will continue with Possente Amor Mi Chiama (Mighty Love Beckons Me) from Verdi’s Rigoletto and Nessun Dorma (None Shall Sleep) from Puccini’s Turandot.

Soprano Duyen Huyen will perform an aria from Die Csardasfurstin (The Gypsy Princess) by the Hungarian composer Emmerich Kalman, which premiered in 1915 in Vienna.

The performance will also include a brindisi (drinking song) from Verdi’s La Traviata (The Fallen Woman), Je Veux Vivre (I Will Live) from Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet, and Viva Il Vino Spumeggiante (Long Live the Sparkling Wine), a brindisi from Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana.

 
The HBSO chorus will accompany soloists at a concert of famous operatic arias at the Opera House in HCM City on September 26. Photo courtesy of HBSO

The works will be sung by Pham Khanh Ngoc, Tran Thanh Nam, and Phan Huu Trung Kiet along with the HBSO chorus.

The concert will also feature Romance for Violin and Orchestra in F major by Beethoven with violinist Tang Thanh Nam and the HBSO orchestra.

Tran Nhat Minh, who holds a Master of Music in conducting from Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory, will wield the baton for the concert.

The show will begin at 8pm. The venue is at 7 Lam Son Square in District 1. Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s box office and www.ticketbox.vn. VNS

