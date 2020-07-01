Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/07/2020 14:10:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies

 
 
01/07/2020    14:08 GMT+7

Many filmmakers agree that HCM City is a good subject for a film but also acknowledge that it can be challenging to capture the essence of the place well enough to impress audiences.

HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies
Sài Gòn Trong Cơn Mưa is a rare movie that features the rainy season. — Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn

Ròm and Sài Gòn Trong Cơn Mưa are the latest movies set in HCM City. 

Sài Gòn Trong Cơn Mưa is director Le Minh Hoang’s first film on which he has been working since 2018, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

The movie is a story of love and dreams among young people from all over the country who happen to find each other and then lose each other in Sai Gon (former name of HCM City). It is expected to be screened in October.

Many familiar features of the city, including Honda Cub motorcycles, small alleys, old awnings, and rain showers, can be seen in the film.

This is a rare movie that focuses on the rainy season, and is expected to enrich the collection of movies about Sai Gon, experts have said.

Images of a friendly, rustic Sai Gon are featured in another movie called Trời Sáng Rồi, Ta Ngủ Đi Thôi, directed by Chung Chi Cong.

The audience can experience the largest urban area in Vietnam under warm yellow lights at night and the stories of young adults who passionately pursue their dreams and struggle on the path to success.

Old buildings, canals, church corners, Ben Thanh Market and street cafes are some of the images of Trời Sáng Rồi, Ta Ngủ Đi Thôi, together with the catchy indie music used in the movie.

On a different note, while the film Cô Ba Sài Gòn, directed by Tran Buu Loc and Kay Nguyen, chose áo dài (women's long robes) as the main topic to cherish the old Sai Gon, the film Sài Gòn, Anh Yêu Em, directed by Ly Minh Thang, Huynh Lap and La Quoc Hung, makes use of many individual stories that share a common love for the city in which they live.

These two movies have received a lot of positive feedback from audiences.

Other great movies that have been embraced by viewers include Hòn Ngọc Viễn Đông, Hot Boy Nổi Loạn, Thằng Cười, Cô Gái Điếm Và Con Vịt, and Hot Boy Nổi Loạn 2.

 

This July, the movie Ròm is expected to hit theatres. Ròm features stories of poor working people in HCM City. Even though the kids in Ròm live difficult lives, they always strive for their dreams. 

Portraying HCM City

Many professionals believe that as Hanoi and HCM City are landmarks of Vietnam, they deserve notable spots in literary and artistic works.

Even though Sai Gon in particular has been seen in various music, poetry and literary pieces, there aren't many local movies successfully featuring the city.

It might appear to be easy to make a film about the city, but the truth is that the spirit of Sai Gon is hard to depict.

“Movies about Sai Gon require producers to conduct in-depth research and genuinely love this land in order to tell a touching story,” journalist Cat Vu said, adding that Hanoi has Hà Nội Mùa Chim Làm Tổ, but Sai Gon lacks cinematic pieces that live up to the sophisticated but charming Sai Gon.

According to producer and director Ly Minh Thang, Sai Gon has so much to talk about and this has posed challenges for filmmakers. If they are not careful, their movies might come off appearing just as a compilation of things to love about Sai Gon. 

In order to avoid this, his team has focused on the love and warmth behind each story of locals living in Sai Gon. Regardless of their age, the audience can find empathy and have the feeling that Sai Gon belongs to no one in particular, but that everyone has their own spot in this lovely city.

Despite many challenges, filmmakers have stepped up efforts to portray Sai Gon / HCM City in its various colours. The audience has the right to expect local cinemas to produce more quality content about the city in the time to come. VNS 

Independent films struggle in Vietnam

Independent films struggle in Vietnam

Making independent films has long been considered a risky investment in Vietnam. There are obstacles in the production process as well as distribution, according to directors.

Vietnamese film industry begins to diversify, and thrive

Vietnamese film industry begins to diversify, and thrive

By paying heed to directors on TV and in print media, Le Hong Lam, a prominent film journalist, gained a deeper understanding of the film world.

 
 

Other News

.
Praying for rain in a parched landscape
Praying for rain in a parched landscape
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

When the summer sun is at its fiercest and all around is cracked and dried the Jrai ethnic minority in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai pray for rain.

Taiwanese movies to be screened in Hanoi
Taiwanese movies to be screened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Award-winning Taiwanese films with the theme 'All about Love' will kick off the series of activities to introduce Chinese Taipei's culture in Vietnam in 2020.

Talks over Vietnamese defender release continues
Talks over Vietnamese defender release continues
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Hanoi Football Club has said that they can support the Dutch SC Heerenveen FC to pay Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau if his contract continues.

Vietnam may host AFC Cup matches in late September
Vietnam may host AFC Cup matches in late September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese sides Than Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City FC have plans to host all of the remaining Group F and Group G matches of the AFC Cup 2020 locally over the coming months.

Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team
Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Head coach Park Hang-seo named a total of 28 players in the latest squad of the Vietnam U22 men’s football team on June 29 as the side get preparations underway to meet the key goals set by the Vietnam Football Federation for next year.

Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan
Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho has given the greenlight to the expansion of the APEC sculpture park, serving demand for leisure of locals and tourists.

US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed
US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

A ceremony to announce the completion of the restoration project of the southern gate of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa took place at the World Cultural Heritage site on June 29.

Binh Thuan: 2020 Kate festival slated for October
Binh Thuan: 2020 Kate festival slated for October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

The 2020 Kate festival is scheduled to take place in Phan Thiet city of the south central province of Binh Thuan on October 15-16, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.

Striker Cong Phuong could miss AFF Cup
Striker Cong Phuong could miss AFF Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

If HCM City City go far into the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup this year, striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will likely miss a large chunk of the national team's AFF Cup campaign.

Loving moments of motherhood
Loving moments of motherhood
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

Despite the difficulties in mountainous and remote regions, mother’s love showed by women to their children is always beautiful. 

Brilliant beauty of HCM City
Brilliant beauty of HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

Visitors coming to HCMC these days will have a chance to enjoy images of culture, history and the development of the city over the past 320 years.

Ao Dai displaying Vietnamese cultural heritage on show in Hanoi
Ao Dai displaying Vietnamese cultural heritage on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

An Ao Dai, the nation’s traditional long dress, fashion show which features Vietnamese cultural heritage through UNESCO took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on June 28.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC June 29-July 5
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 29-July 5
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

Archaeologists have discovered four places with traces of ancient brick tombs at a local school in the northern province of Ninh Binh, according to local authorities.

PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

The PVF team were crowned national U19 champions after cruising past two-time finalists Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) 2-0 in the title match on June 28.

Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

A talk to discuss Vietnamese literary pieces will be held at Manzi Art Space in Hanoi on July 1. 

Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

A bronze bell dating back to the 10th century at Nhat Tao Communal House in Dong Ngac ward, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district, was recently recognised as a national treasure.

Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

A pottery jar made in Vietnam dating back to the 15th century sold for €406,000 (US$455,000) at an auction by Christie's.

Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

Dó (Poonah) paper has been widely used in Vietnam’s famous Dong Ho and Hang Trong folk paintings. Drawing on poonah paper requires a very difficult technique that very few Vietnamese painters can master.

Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

A street cultural festival themed “Hanoi – Green Destination” took place at the pedestrian zone in the city downtown on June 27 evening, attracting thousands of local residents and visitors.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 