HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup

Ho Chi Minh City took the trophy at the 2020 Women’s National Football Cup after breezing past Vinacomin 2-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre on July 25 night.

With a strong lineup of experienced players, including national team members Huynh Nhu, Chuong Thi Kieu, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy and goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh, HCM City comfortably took control of the game right from the start.

In the first 30 minutes, Doan Thi Kim Chi’s side produced constant threats to Vinacomin’s goal area hitting the woodwork a number of times.

Their concerted efforts were rewarded six minutes after the half hour mark, with Bich Thuy successfully converting a penalty following Thuy Dung’s foul on Huynh Nhu inside the box.

After the restart, Vinacomin increased the pressure seeking for an equaliser. Yet, they again paid a high price for their defensive loopholes, with Huynh Nhu beating goalkeeper Khong Thi Hang to double HCM City’s advantage on the hour mark.

Vinacomin came close to earning a consolation goal three minutes later, but Duong Thi Van placed a shot wide.

Following the convincing victory, HCM City were officially crowned champions of the Women’s National Cup 2020. Their delight multiplied as goalie Tran Thi Kim Thanh and captain Huynh Nhu were named as the “best goalkeeper” and “best player” of the tournament.

Earlier on the same day, Hanoi I Watabe outplayed Phong Phu Ha Nam with three straight goals to finish third overall.

Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi I Watabe) claimed the “top scorer” prize with a total of five goals.

Head coach of the Vietnam women's national team Mai Duc Chung presents the "best player" prize to HCM City's Huynh Nhu.

HCM City's Tran Thi Kim Thanh receives the "best goalkeeper" prize.

Hanoi I Watabe's Pham Hai Yen is named the top scorer of the tournament.

