17/04/2020 17:55:39 (GMT +7)
HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites

 
 
17/04/2020    16:38 GMT+7

All places of entertainment and tourist sites in HCM City will continue to be closed until April 22 to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Galaxy Cinema on Nguyen Du Street in HCM City’s District 1. Entertainment places and tourist sites in HCM City remain closed until April 22. 

The deputy chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Lê Thanh Liêm, on Thursday (April 16) approved the Department of Culture and Sport’s proposal to extend the temporary closure until April 22.

Earlier, the committee had ordered the closure from March 28 to April 15.

Affected venues include cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, bars, pubs, restaurants, gaming services, and karaoke, sauna and massage parlours.

Facilities offering cosmetic surgery and skincare services, gym facilities and public sports centres, as well as relic sites, tourist attractions and public libraries, will continue to be closed.

Local authorities in 24 districts have been asked to inspect businesses and activities to ensure they are following regulations.

 

In recent days, people have become complacent and have been seen gathering in public places and filling up the streets again.

The city recently extended social distancing measures and the suspension of public and service transport until April 22.

Reducing travel is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, according to experts. 

During the social distancing period, people must stay at home and only go out to buy food at groceries or medicine at pharmacies, or in case of emergencies. Gatherings of more than two people in public places are banned. 

People must wear face masks and keep a minimum distance of two metres from others when they are outside their home. — VNS

 
 

