23/05/2020 14:04:38 (GMT +7)
HCM City FC have most expensive squad in V.League: Transfermarkt

 
 
23/05/2020    12:58 GMT+7

HCM City FC is the most expensive football club in Vietnam, according to Transfermarkt.

Transfermarkt lists HCM City FC as the most valuable squad in the V.League 1. — Photo of VPF

The website shows the latest world transfer news as well as relevant data concerning clubs, fees and players.

Transfermarkt recently updated the value of all the 14 V.League 1 squads, slapping a total value of around 7.73 million euro (US$8.44 million).

Among them, the HCM City team is worth 1.43 million euro ($1.56 million).

 

Hà Nội and Viettel are second on 975,000 euro ($1.06 million), following by Hoàng Anh Gia Lai at 675,000 euro ($737,000).

Sài Gòn FC are bottom at only 200,000 euro ($218,000).

The website also lists the most expensive V.League 1 players. Striker Nguyễn Công Phượng of HCM City, midfielder Lương Xuân Trường of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai and forward Hoàng Vũ Samson of Thanh Hóa are all at 200,000 euro ($218,000).

Duo Damir Memovic and Chevaughn Walsh of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai follow at 150,000 euro ($164,000). — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Regional football teams strive to prepare for AFF Cup 2020
Regional football teams strive to prepare for AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The VN national football team, along with other international sides throughout the region, have been gearing up for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation Cup 2020 which is scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 31.

Quang Ninh to host national circus festival in late May
Quang Ninh to host national circus festival in late May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A national circus festival featuring the participation of artists from across the nation will get underway at the Quang Ninh Exhibition of Planning and Expo Center on May 29.

Vietnam to hunt for Futsal World Cup place in August
Vietnam to hunt for Futsal World Cup place in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam will join 15 other teams in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, which is slated to take place between August 5 and 16 in Turkmenistan, targeting a top-five finish to secure a place in next year’s FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Neither the great distance nor the spread of the novel coronavirus stopped Cuban photographer Eloy Rodriguez’s from visiting Vietnam for a few weeks in early March.

Athletes to run again at Speed Cup in HCM City
Athletes to run again at Speed Cup in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Thống Nhất Speed Cup will be the first professional athletics tournament held in Vietnam after the easing of social distancing.

HCM City's Ginseng Museum displays 400 varieties
HCM City's Ginseng Museum displays 400 varieties
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ngoc Linh Ginseng or Vietnamese Ginseng Museum opened in HCM City boasts over 400 varieties of the healing plant called a national treasure.

Hanoi exhibition shows the beauty of old northern village
Hanoi exhibition shows the beauty of old northern village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Nine artists will display their new paintings at an exhibition entitled Bóng Di Sản (Shadow of Heritage) at 29 Hang Bai Exhibition House in Hanoi that opens tomorrow.

TV filmmakers busy after social distancing
TV filmmakers busy after social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Due to filming delays caused by the COVID-19 crisis, TV-serial makers in HCM City are rushing to finish their works and offer their films to viewers at home.

Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy
Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

National midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has opened a community football centre in his hometown in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui
Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The China Times has offered kind praise for the diversified fashion style showcased by Vietnamese influencer Chau Bui, describing her as the Vietnamese version of the Korean actress Song Hye Kyo.

Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition
Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/05/2020 

A new exhibition of 110 paintings by nine young artists from southern provinces has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Fashion houses try new approaches to reach customers
Fashion houses try new approaches to reach customers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/05/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the fashion industry, driving many garment makers to lay off workers with fashion shows and new lookbooks cancelled and almost everyone going online. 

AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return
AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/05/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to hold the rearranged AFC Futsal Championship 2020 finals in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 16.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala to take place on May 26
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala to take place on May 26
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to host the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala on May 26 after facing a series of long delays caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the organisers.

Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world
Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Local designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has unveiled his latest collection of Ao Dai, a type of traditional long dress, with each unique piece featuring globally renowned cultural heritage in Vietnam.

Local rapper unveils latest music video in response to UNESCO campaign
Local rapper unveils latest music video in response to UNESCO campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Vietnamese rapper Nguyen Thuy Hang, also known by her stage name LiL’kAnI, has joined with collaborators to showcase her latest music video to the song "Chẳng thể cách Ly”, known as “No Yourantine” in English,

Creating a new life for stamps
Creating a new life for stamps
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Painter Do Lenh Tuan is popular because he has not only designed many famous stamps but also brought “new life” to old stamps by sticking them to form pictures of landscapes and portraits of famous people, many of which feature Uncle Ho.

Former national team player dies aged 36
Former national team player dies aged 36
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Former midfielder Phan Quy Hoang Lam died on May 19 at the age of 36.

HCM City musicians to launch new online show
HCM City musicians to launch new online show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Musicians in HCM City are working on a new music show and offering it for free online.

