HCM City FC have most expensive squad in V.League: Transfermarkt

HCM City FC is the most expensive football club in Vietnam, according to Transfermarkt.

Transfermarkt lists HCM City FC as the most valuable squad in the V.League 1. — Photo of VPF

The website shows the latest world transfer news as well as relevant data concerning clubs, fees and players.

Transfermarkt recently updated the value of all the 14 V.League 1 squads, slapping a total value of around 7.73 million euro (US$8.44 million).

Among them, the HCM City team is worth 1.43 million euro ($1.56 million).

Hà Nội and Viettel are second on 975,000 euro ($1.06 million), following by Hoàng Anh Gia Lai at 675,000 euro ($737,000).

Sài Gòn FC are bottom at only 200,000 euro ($218,000).

The website also lists the most expensive V.League 1 players. Striker Nguyễn Công Phượng of HCM City, midfielder Lương Xuân Trường of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai and forward Hoàng Vũ Samson of Thanh Hóa are all at 200,000 euro ($218,000).

Duo Damir Memovic and Chevaughn Walsh of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai follow at 150,000 euro ($164,000). — VNS