21/07/2020 10:05:05 (GMT +7)
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances

21/07/2020    08:24 GMT+7

A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.

Tuong was developed from a folk art into a royal art in the 17th century. Its performers wear heavy costumes sometimes weighing up to 10 kilos. Photo courtesy of the theatre

The programme offers excerpts from famous historical plays, such as Trần Bình Trọng Tuẫn Tiết (National Hero Tran Binh Trong), Hồ Nguyệt Cô Hoá Cáo (Nguyet Co Turning into a Fox) and San Hậu (The Reign). The shows will be staged by talented artists of the city’s Hát Bội Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional theatres. 

Talks about tuong's history and development during various periods will also be included. 

Dozens of musical instruments and costumes used in tuong will be exhibited after every show.  

“Our programme aims to honour tuong and its artists who have used their art to keep traditional Vietnamese theatre alive,” said Le Dien, director of the theatre. 

“We also hope the museum’s visitors will learn about the country’s history, culture and lifestyle through our performances.” 

Vien’s theatre previously launched a free programme called Giới Thiệu Nghệ Thuật Tuồng (Introducing Tuong) on Bui Vien Walking Street in District 1 to introduce the art to foreign visitors. The event was staged twice a month on weekends and featured young performers trained by People’s Artist Dinh Bang Phi, who has more than 45 years of experience. 

 

Tuong developed from a folk art into a royal art in the 17th century. Its themes include monarchist loyalty and patriotism which help define the play’s structure, language, music, struggles, and characters' personalities.

The art, which consists of singing and dancing accompanied by music, is highly stylised and filled with symbolism. Performers wear heavy costumes sometimes weighing up to 10 kilos.

They use their body, from the fingers and elbows to all of the muscles, to perform movements on stage. They must have a strong voice to sing and dance at the same time and express the emotions of each character. 

The HCM City Museum of History was built by the French colonialists in 1929. It is located on 3,000 square metres and displays more than 40,000 artefacts. It has organised cultural activities and art shows to introduce Vietnamese history and culture. 

The programme will be staged every weekend morning from July 19 till the end of August at the museum at 2 Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1.  VNS

Traditional art theatres in HCM City are facing a shortage of artists and musicians, which has made it tough for the members of each theatre to keep up with their performance schedules.

.
12 giờ trước 

If the legendary founder of Hanoi King Ly Thai To didn’t know how to crossover his opponent, step back and drill a three-pointer before this weekend, he does now.

13 giờ trước 

Children in HCM City are encouraged to join training courses in performance skills launched by the Small Theatre, a leading private theatre, this summer. 

14 giờ trước 

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

19 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese man has touched the hearts of those who love Saigon - the former name of HCM City - by his wooden miniatures facsimileing the city in his memories. Join us to contemplate the fascinating artworks.

20/07/2020 

Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

19 giờ trước 

The country is the second largest film market in the world after the US, with a box office of $9.2bn in 2019.

20/07/2020 

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

19/07/2020 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

19/07/2020 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

19/07/2020 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

19/07/2020 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

19/07/2020 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

19/07/2020 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

18/07/2020 

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

17/07/2020 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

17/07/2020 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

17/07/2020 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

17/07/2020 

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

