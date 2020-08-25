Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/08/2020 18:38:31 (GMT +7)
HCM City Hockey Federation established

25/08/2020    17:13 GMT+7

The HCM City Hockey Federation (HHF) was established over the weekend, marking what hockey lovers hope is an important milestone in the development of the sport in the city.

Newly-appointed chairman of the HCM City Hockey Federation (HHF) Nguyen Ha Truong Hai (right) and James Chew, CEO of Vietnam Hockey Federation at the congress for establishment of the HHF in HCM City over the weekend. — Photo courtesy of Nguyen Ha Truong Hai

At the congress for establishment of the HHF in HCM City, Nguyen Ha Truong Hai, CEO of Song Bao Consulting Service Company, was selected as the chairman of the HHF.

The 39-year-old Hai has had more than 20 years of practising judo and coached judo from 2017 and though he has only been involved in hockey for a year, he has a level 1 coaching certificate.

“I want to try a new field. I want to serve hockey, a new sport for Vietnamese and bring awareness from local Vietnamese through the marketing process,” Hai told Việt Nam News.

With support from the HCM City Competition and Training Centre, International Hockey Federation and James Chew, CEO of the Vietnam Hockey Federation, Hai started to develop hockey in HCM city last year.

“I have spent a year with hockey, eating with hockey, sleeping with hockey and today is a historic day for hockey in HCM City and the country,” said Hai.

“In the near future, the federation will launch programmes and projects to bring hockey closer to the community. We will work with schools to bring the subject to schools, looking for new players. In addition, we will implement the para hockey project for people with disabilities, organise training programmes for coaches, referees and local guides as well as implement the HCM City League Hockey system,” said Hai.

“My ambition is that in the first term I am in charge there will be a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games medal,” said Hai.

Field hockey is taught at two universities in HCM City including Ton Duc Thang and HCM City Sports University. — Photo courtesy of James Chew

According to Singaporean Chew, CEO of the Vietnam Hockey Federation, field hockey started in Vietnam in 2008 in HCM City.

In 2013, the national hockey team, mostly made up of players training in HCM City, participated in the 27th SEA Games in Myanmar, the first time a Vietnamese hockey team competed internationally. After that, the team represented Vietnam in the 2016 World League qualifiers in Singapore and SEA Games 2017 in Malaysia.

 

After 12 years of development, 500 active hockey players are in HCM City and only a few are in Hanoi and Da Nang. The sport has developed faster in HCM City players because of the influence of foreign hockey players in the city.

Hockey has become an optional sport in the physical education programme. It is taught at two universities in the city including Ton Duc Thang and HCM City Sports University. In the near future, the subject will be taught at FPT University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Education, and HCM City University of Education and Sports.

“The many foreign international schools in HCM City also make increasing the number of players easier. The Australian, British International schools also adopted hockey,” Chew told Việt Nam News.

“The first hockey clubs including Tornados HC and Saigon International were also formed in 2008 in HCM City. Moreover, the first international Vietnam Hockey Festival was organised in HCM City in November 2008,” Chew added.

Field hockey is developing in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of James Chew

Mai Ba Hung, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sport, represented the department to express his joy over the establishment of the federation.

“This is the 30th federation established under the management and supervision of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sport.

“I expect that the federation will be on the fast track to stabilising the organisational structure and consolidating the operational plan for the field hockey movement to rapidly flourish,” said Hung.  VNS

Thanh Nga

Vietnam Hockey Festival moves back to HCM City

Vietnam Hockey Festival moves back to HCM City

The Vietnam Hockey Festival is moving back to HCM City after being held in the former Hockey Centre in Long An Province for the past several years.  

Saigon Orange Hockey Tournament to start in early May

Saigon Orange Hockey Tournament to start in early May

The Saigon Orange Hockey Tournament (SOHOT) is scheduled to run from May 3-5.  

 
 

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

An online book exhibition in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) will be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at website Book365.vn.

Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.

Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to hold the “VNSO season opening concert” online through its Facebook and YouTube channels at 8 p.m. on August 26

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.

Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese team has suffered elimination from the Online Chess Olympiad after losing six out of nine matches in the group stage of the Online Olympiad Finals.

Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

A love novel written by author Loan Le where Pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, is a central theme is set to be released on February, 2021 in the United States.

VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Website Transfermarkt has estimated that the market value of Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau has risen to EUR200,000, equivalent to approximately VND5 billion.

National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Matches of Vietnam’s national football team in the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) and Asia’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year will be exclusively aired on the newly-launched TV channel On Sports.

Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects
Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnamese singers have developed new music projects to entertain and inspire their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City in serious need of young cai luong scriptwriters
HCM City in serious need of young cai luong scriptwriters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Despite its recent success, the cai luong (reformed theatre) market needs more young scriptwriters now that the number of skilled composers is decreasing.

Vietnam team to play again in January next year
Vietnam team to play again in January next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese national football team won’t play a competitive World Cup qualifying match until next year at the earliest.

Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

From the very first time a sitcom appeared on TV screens around Vietnam more than a decade ago it was clear that the format had found favour among the country’s younger viewers while older ones were left somewhat unimpressed.

Ringing out far and wide
Ringing out far and wide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

While modern life allows for more instances of regional cultural exchange that help enrich national cultural endeavours, specific indigenous cultures remain under threat and are in danger of disappearing if greater care isn’t taken.

Objects of play admired over centuries
Objects of play admired over centuries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

An important element of celebrations during the fast-approaching Mid-Autumn Festival is the toys that parents buy for their kids.

Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

Photos of the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi hosted by the Monument Conservation Institute.

Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/08/2020 

The summer sun adds to the heat on Lò Rèn (Blacksmith) Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which is home to dozens of shops selling steel frames. The pace of life is as it is most days.

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATUREicon  23/08/2020 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATUREicon  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/08/2020 

Minh Khang, the nation’s first transgender man to give birth, has revealed the process he followed during his pregnancy in a popular reality TV show broadcast recently in Vietnam.

Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/08/2020 

Many young Vietnamese abroad have decided to leave developed countries and their high-salaried jobs to return to Vietnam to start their career. 

