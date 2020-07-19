Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 09:42:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City in urgent need of public art space

20/07/2020    08:37 GMT+7

Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

HCM City in urgent need of public art space
Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in HCM City's District 1 hosts many entertainment and cultural activities (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Public art using materials such as wood and plaster began to appear in numerous places in HCM City around 50 years ago. Even though public art works did not gain much attention at the time, they have become more important now that the city has grown significantly.

“About 20 years ago, I sent a proposal to the HCM City People’s Committee and suggested transforming the two sides of Nhieu Loc Canal into a statue garden inspired by Hung Vuong (Hung Kings) and up to the current era,” artist Trang Phuong said.

“I also suggested building bridges that have cultural and artistic values. This proposal is not too expensive, considering that bridges typically have the same structure. However, 20 years have passed and those plans have not been executed,” he added.

As the economy develops, authorities should pay more attention to public art space when carrying out architectural planning, he said. Otherwise, the public would suffer a great cultural loss.

In addition to wall paintings, HCM City has introduced “blooming” electrical poles in which the poles are decorated with paintings of colourful flowers in an effort to encourage locals to save the environment. However, this has generated mixed opinions among locals.

“HCM City already has a street that sells lights during the Lantern Festival. Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street is famous for traditional medicine, and Catholic neighborhoods are decorated very beautifully every Christmas season,” said Dr. Le Hong Phuoc from the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities.

 

He suggested that HCM City should have fixed art spaces for locals to have more cultural activities and visitors to have more options for sightseeing.

“Gia Dinh Park, where the Phuong Nam Art Theatre’s circus is located, could become a park for puppet and circus art, while the alley next to Thu Do Theatre could be turned into a space for locals who love the art of hat boi,” he added.

Meritorious Artist and Director Ca Le Hong said that public artworks reflect various cultural identities of Vietnam throughout the course of history. Quality public art spaces can improve locals’ artistic sense and enrich their lives, Hong added.

Experts agreed that public art is not necessarily captured in the form of architectural monuments, but via music festivals and various types of street art.

Authorities should make use of old factories, bus stops, new urban areas, and parks, among other platforms, to install artwork for people to enjoy.

Phuoc suggested that in addition to Nguyen Van Binh Book Street, HCM City should consider making Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street a public art space for local artists in different fields to express their creativity. Public art space is not just about architectural monuments, but creativity in various forms, Phuoc said./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

Creative spaces nurture creativity
Creative spaces nurture creativity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

A special circus show will be dedicated to navy soldiers at Hanoi’s Central Circus Theatre on July 25 and 26.

Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

This year, the Ton Hoa Sen Cycling Cup will begin on Vietnamese National Day on September 2 in Hanoi with the participation of 80 cyclists from across the nation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 