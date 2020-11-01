HCM City launches new art project on folk music

A long-term art project offering folk music albums and performances has been launched as part of HCM City’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese traditional arts and culture to young people.

The project’s first period offers three albums featuring folk music originating from villagers in the northern, central and southern regions

Folk music artists from art troupes and theatres in HCM City are helping to preserve Vietnamese culture

The albums will be staged by talented artists of the HCM City Music Conservatory and Hanoi Music Conservatory, and leading art troupes.

Each album will feature 10 musical pieces selected by veteran cultural researchers and musicians.

Musical instruments such as the tranh (Vietnamese zither), sao (flute), bau (Vietnamese monochord) and nguyệt (two-stringed moon-shaped lute) will be played.

Talks about folk music and its development during various periods will also be included.

A live show, called Rong Vang (Golden Dragon) Concert, featuring folk songs and musical pieces, will be organised in HCM City. The singers and dancers will perform with support of a symphony orchestra and folk music bands.

The albums and the concert will be distributed on digital music, podcast and video streaming services such as Itunes and Spotify.

Music composer-producer Vo Thien Thanh, the project creator, in co-operation with the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, has worked to organise the concert in January, 2021.

“Our project is part of the city’s strategic investment plan to develop its cultural industry,” said composer Thanh, who has 20 years of experience in the industry.

“We wanted to honour Vietnamese folk music and its artists who have worked and faced challenges to keep their art alive. We also hope young people will learn about the country’s history, culture and lifestyle through our performances.”

Thanh began his career in 1999 after working for Kim Loi Studio, one of the city’s leading private music enterprises.

His music is pop, R&B and alternative rock using Vietnamese folk elements.

He has composed several hundred songs, including top hits such as Xich Lo (Cyclo), Chuong Gio (Wind Chimes) and Hac Giay (Paper Crane).

He has won several music prizes presented by organisations and magazines, including the Cong Hien (Devotion) Awards from The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper.

Last year, the city organised Ho Do 2019 (HOZO), an international folk music festival, which featured many artists from different countries, including France, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Greece, and Cuba.

The artists offered a variety of performances from traditional music and pop to jazz on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1. Residents and visitors enjoyed music activities as well as exhibitions and traditional food fairs during the three-day event.

According to a deputy director of the HCM City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, the city will support music events such as HOZO and Rong Vang Concert every year.

“We want to not only introduce Vietnamese music to the world but also create a modern music space in the country,” she said.



VNS