Football players agree salary cut to support club

HCM City FC President Nguyen Huu Thang said all club staff from management to players have agreed to reduce their monthly salaries to during the COVID-19 outbreak.

HCM CIty players during one of their practice sessions. They have agreed to cut salaries to support the club during the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo toquoc.vn

Due to the deadly virus, many clubs in the world have suffered financial losses when tournaments have been suspended to unknown dates.

Clubs have discussed plans to reduce their expenses. These include no signing of players and a reduction in salaries.

FIFA last Thursday ruled clubs cannot terminate contracts with players or coaches while requested that footballers take a 50 per cent pay cut as this situation continues to paralyse the football world.

Following the appeal, Juventus, Barcelona, Espanyol Borussia, Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund have all said their players would forego part of their wages.

In Việt Nam, HCM City will be the first team to do this.

Thắng said his players understood the difficulties and hoped to help the club. The team leaders will meet with the coaching board and players to discuss the issue soon.

“Players raised their voices about this since the early stage of the pandemic, saying that if it lasts long, they will shoulder the burden with the team,” Thắng said.

HCM City is home a number of top players. They include striker Nguyễn Công Phượng, goalkeeper Bùi Tiến Dũng and foreign strikers Monteiro De Lima Alexandre and Amido Balde.

Currently, players are self-isolating at home.

Nam Định’s coach and players take pay cut during pandemic

The Nam Định team have agreed to take a salary cut as the V.League 1 2020 is delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the decision reached during a meeting of the club on Tuesday, all team members will receive a 25 per cent pay cut.



All members of the training board (except fitness specialist Nils Haccke) and married players will be allowed to take a break to return to their families and practise at home starting from March 31.

Meanwhile, young unmarried players will stay at the team headquarters, according to Nam Định provincial Professional Football Training Centre. They are strictly forbidden from going out and will train with Haccke.

Earlier, HCM City also agreed to reduce salaries to share the burden with the team leadership.— VNS