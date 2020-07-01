HCM City ready to host Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020

Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 (VJFW 2020) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 4 to July 5.

Photo: Tien Phong (Vanguard) Newspaper

According to Xuan Lan, a representative from the event’s organising board, the stage at this year’s event is set to feature a range of advanced interactive technology.

This added quality will mean that when child models take to the catwalk, a number of images relating to the story of the fashion collection will appear behind them on the screen.

Aside from showcasing well-known designers and brands, a number of students from Hong Bang International University and Van Lang University will also enjoy the chance to present their designs.

Ahead of the occasion, the highlight of the fashion week is set to be the performances of the various child models who will don their own designs for a part of the event.

Originally organised by a group of fashion designers and stylists based in Ho Chi Minh City, the VJFW aims to provide encouragement to local fashion houses, companies, and designers to develop clothing businesses in the children’s wear sector. VOV