02/07/2020 13:23:42 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
HCM City ready to host Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020

 
 
02/07/2020    13:19 GMT+7

Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 (VJFW 2020) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 4 to July 5.

hcm city ready to host vietnam junior fashion week 2020 hinh 0
Photo: Tien Phong (Vanguard) Newspaper

According to Xuan Lan, a representative from the event’s organising board, the stage at this year’s event is set to feature a range of advanced interactive technology.

This added quality will mean that when child models take to the catwalk, a number of images relating to the story of the fashion collection will appear behind them on the screen.

 

Aside from showcasing well-known designers and brands, a number of students from Hong Bang International University and Van Lang University will also enjoy the chance to present their designs.

Ahead of the occasion, the highlight of the fashion week is set to be the performances of the various child models who will don their own designs for a part of the event.

Originally organised by a group of fashion designers and stylists based in Ho Chi Minh City, the VJFW aims to provide encouragement to local fashion houses, companies, and designers to develop clothing businesses in the children’s wear sector. VOV

 
 

Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiad
Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on June 30 the launch of the FIDE Online Olympiad, a new major team competition which will be taking place online from July 22 to August 30.

Music gives people positive energy
Music gives people positive energy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese singer Trong Hieu has released a song featuring 17 international artists including Germany Idol 2019 Davin Herbruggen and the winner of Malta X-Factor 2019 Michela Pace.

Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture
Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular, 

Exhibition gathers young Vietnamese artists nationwide
Exhibition gathers young Vietnamese artists nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Over 50 artworks by 29 young Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at 16 Ngo Quyen Exhibition House.

Rap Viet TV show seeks best rappers in Vietnam
Rap Viet TV show seeks best rappers in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Six big names of the Vietnamese underground music scene are taking part in a reality TV music show called Rap Viet to find the next best rapper in Vietnam.

HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies
HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many filmmakers agree that HCM City is a good subject for a film but also acknowledge that it can be challenging to capture the essence of the place well enough to impress audiences.

Praying for rain in a parched landscape
Praying for rain in a parched landscape
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

When the summer sun is at its fiercest and all around is cracked and dried the Jrai ethnic minority in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai pray for rain.

Judge blocks tell-all by Trump niece - for now
Judge blocks tell-all by Trump niece - for now
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A New York judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's niece from publishing a damning tell-all memoir about the US first family.

German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh
German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22 giờ trước 

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger on June 30 presented his newly-published book on late President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward scores 700th goal in draw with Atletico Madrid
Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward scores 700th goal in draw with Atletico Madrid
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Lionel Messi scores the 700th goal of his career with a Panenka penalty in Barcelona's La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid.

Taiwanese movies to be screened in Hanoi
Taiwanese movies to be screened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Award-winning Taiwanese films with the theme 'All about Love' will kick off the series of activities to introduce Chinese Taipei's culture in Vietnam in 2020.

Talks over Vietnamese defender release continues
Talks over Vietnamese defender release continues
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Hanoi Football Club has said that they can support the Dutch SC Heerenveen FC to pay Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau if his contract continues.

Vietnam may host AFC Cup matches in late September
Vietnam may host AFC Cup matches in late September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Vietnamese sides Than Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City FC have plans to host all of the remaining Group F and Group G matches of the AFC Cup 2020 locally over the coming months.

Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team
Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

Head coach Park Hang-seo named a total of 28 players in the latest squad of the Vietnam U22 men’s football team on June 29 as the side get preparations underway to meet the key goals set by the Vietnam Football Federation for next year.

Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan
Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho has given the greenlight to the expansion of the APEC sculpture park, serving demand for leisure of locals and tourists.

US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed
US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

A ceremony to announce the completion of the restoration project of the southern gate of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa took place at the World Cultural Heritage site on June 29.

Binh Thuan: 2020 Kate festival slated for October
Binh Thuan: 2020 Kate festival slated for October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

The 2020 Kate festival is scheduled to take place in Phan Thiet city of the south central province of Binh Thuan on October 15-16, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.

Striker Cong Phuong could miss AFF Cup
Striker Cong Phuong could miss AFF Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

If HCM City City go far into the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup this year, striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will likely miss a large chunk of the national team's AFF Cup campaign.

Loving moments of motherhood
Loving moments of motherhood
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/06/2020 

Despite the difficulties in mountainous and remote regions, mother’s love showed by women to their children is always beautiful. 

Brilliant beauty of HCM City
Brilliant beauty of HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/06/2020 

Visitors coming to HCMC these days will have a chance to enjoy images of culture, history and the development of the city over the past 320 years.

