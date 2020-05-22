HCM City's Ginseng Museum displays 400 varieties

The Ngoc Linh Ginseng or Vietnamese Ginseng Museum opened in HCM City boasts over 400 varieties of the healing plant called a national treasure.

Panax vietnamensis (ginseng) is sold for VND40 million (US$1,900) per kilo. — VNA/VNS Photo

The 250 sq-m museum includes displays, pictures and a national map depicting the distribution of varieties of Ngoc Linh ginseng. The museum, located at 374 Nguyen Son Street in Tan Phu District, includes a display of Ngoc Linh ginseng tubers that are worth billions of Vietnamese dong.

Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis) can be found on Ngoc Linh Mountain at 2.598m on the border between Kon Tum and Quang Nam provinces.

Nguyen Tan Viet, museum director, said that Ngoc Linh ginseng, which has medicinal properties, reflects the history and culture of Vietnam.

"Having researched for years, I had a strong desire to build a museum so that others could appreciate and learn more about this precious ginseng species," Viet said.

The museum is open to the public every day except Tuesday. VNS

