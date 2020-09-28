HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations

Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen Hue street in HCMC have been left packed with residents and tourists in recent days with people flocking to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Full-Moon Festival.
VOV
Thai Thi Hoa, a native of Gia Lai province, has been chosen to represent Vietnam during the upcoming Miss Earth 2020 beauty pageant, according to a statement posted by the competition’s official fan page.
As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, kids have been thrilled to receive colourful toys such as lanterns and masks and so many others. Made-in-Vietnam toys seem to have prevailed in the market this year.
Le Quynh Trang, chairperson of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW), has recently been appointed chair of the Council of the ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD).
The ministry of culture is planning for an online theatre project to entertain audience, who cannot go to theatre during Covid-19 pandemic and also a way to rescue art troupes from being in debt without income from selling tickets.
Coach Jorge Luis Pinto of the national football squad of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has just stated that the UAE will defeat the Vietnamese team to win a ticket to the 2022 World Cup final.
Twenty-two documentaries will be screened in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival from October 1 to 10.
The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.
In early 2020, photographer Ly Hoang Long sent 2 collections called "Mud wrestling" and "12-lamp ceremony" to compete in the "Chemins de Photos" festival (Photography path) at L'aude, southern France without much expectation.
The Hanoi Goethe Institute has launched Culture Lab to support the development of the arts and artistic dialogue in a world hit by COVID-19.
The De Men (Cricket) Awards, presented by Sports & Culture newspaper yesterday in Hanoi, were named after the main character in the popular Vietnamese children's story Adventures of A Cricket by To Hoai.
The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities, heard a press conference in the capital city on September 29.
On September 25, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from April 11 to May 8, 2021.
Dong Ngu village in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province, continues to draw crowds to its water puppet shows.
The second leg matches in the final round of the National Futsal HDBank Cup 2020 will be played in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.
The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform a concert of music by Liszt and Dvorak on Saturday, October 3 in the Saigon Opera House.
Ha Le was already known in Vietnam’s underground music scene as a leading rapper, dancer, and choreographer.
Painter Tuyen Nguyen on September 25 opened a solo exhibition portraying loneliness, especially during this period of social distancing, at the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC.
The documentary centre of the Russian News Agency TASS has a huge collection of photos taken over the course of a century, including those showing the country’s relations with other countries.
After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.
Representatives of the country’s leading cinemas CJ CGV, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema and BHD Star Cineplex are urging film producers to release their movies in cinemas when COVID-19 becomes controlled well in Vietnam.
