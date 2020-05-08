HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week

The annual National Cycling Tournament, HCM City Television Cup, will be held on May 19 to June 7.

Cyclists of Lộc Trời Group compete at the 2019 HCM City Television Cycling Cup. — Photo nld.com.vn

The 32nd edition of the event has been delayed by about a month.

The coronavirus has forced the postponement of the nation's biggest cycling race which is held to celebrate the liberation of Sai Gon on April 30.

This year, athletes will tour through nearly 2,200km of 18 stages, five stages fewer than the original plan. They will start from Vinh City of Nghe An Province, home town of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19. It is to celebrate his 130th birthday.

Riders will pass the ancient capital of Hue, to the central coastal region and central highland provinces before coming to Da Lat and finishing in HCM City on June 7. Among the stages, they will conquer five passes of Hai Van in Da Nang, An Khe and Man Yang in Gia Lai, Ngoan muc and Prenn in Lam Dong. There is also one stage of the team’s time trial and four stages in which cyclists will tour around the destinations.

After the announcement of the competition, teams have been back to intensive training.

Title favourites VUS-HCM City and Lộc Trời Group have travelled to Da Lat for practicing while Bikelife Dong Nai moved to Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Domesco Dong Thap fly to Nghe An.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with the yellow jersey and VND200 million (US$8,600) while the winning team will grab VND100 million.

Winners of the individual title will also bag bonuses ranging from VND3-50 million. VNS

Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice National top cyclist Nguyen Thi That will return to her Belgian Lotto Soudal Ladies club in June for competition preparation.