Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 15:32:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week

 
 
08/05/2020    15:29 GMT+7

The annual National Cycling Tournament, HCM City Television Cup, will be held on May 19 to June 7.

HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week
Cyclists of Lộc Trời Group compete at the 2019 HCM City Television Cycling Cup. — Photo nld.com.vn

The 32nd edition of the event has been delayed by about a month.

The coronavirus has forced the postponement of the nation's biggest cycling race which is held to celebrate the liberation of Sai Gon on April 30.

This year, athletes will tour through nearly 2,200km of 18 stages, five stages fewer than the original plan. They will start from Vinh City of Nghe An Province, home town of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19. It is to celebrate his 130th birthday.

Riders will pass the ancient capital of Hue, to the central coastal region and central highland provinces before coming to Da Lat and finishing in HCM City on June 7. Among the stages, they will conquer five passes of Hai Van in Da Nang, An Khe and Man Yang in Gia Lai, Ngoan muc and Prenn in Lam Dong. There is also one stage of the team’s time trial and four stages in which cyclists will tour around the destinations.

After the announcement of the competition, teams have been back to intensive training.

 

Title favourites VUS-HCM City and Lộc Trời Group have travelled to Da Lat for practicing while Bikelife Dong Nai moved to Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Domesco Dong Thap fly to Nghe An.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with the yellow jersey and VND200 million (US$8,600) while the winning team will grab VND100 million.

Winners of the individual title will also bag bonuses ranging from VND3-50 million.  VNS

Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice

Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice

National top cyclist Nguyen Thi That will return to her Belgian Lotto Soudal Ladies club in June for competition preparation.

Vietnamese cyclist Quynh wins stage 3, tops ranking at int’l tour

Vietnamese cyclist Quynh wins stage 3, tops ranking at int’l tour

Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh grabbed the yellow jersey of the Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament after the third stage on Sunday.

 
 

Other News

.
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait” in Hanoi on May 7.

U19s set sights on 2021 World Cup
U19s set sights on 2021 World Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Head coach Philippe Troussier has set a target of qualifying for the U20 World Cup in 2021 for the national U19 team.

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A new exhibition of 42 sketches featuring Vietnamese soldiers by veteran artists has attracted viewers at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts this week.   

Government supports film industry
Government supports film industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Government has asked relevant bodies to support the Vietnamese cinema industry to overcome the crisis caused by COVID-19. 

Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

President Ho Chi Minh’s quest to seek ways to save the nation is portrayed through an exhibition that is being held at the Presidential Palace Historical Site in Hanoi.

Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Many hair salons and barber shops in HCM City have reopened and are offering online bookings to limit the number of customers following the social distancing period.

AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Together with the possibility of deteriorating quality as many teams have not had the opportunity to make the best preparation of their forces, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, scheduled for November, 

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

After an extensive search to find the world’s best image, local photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as the overall winner of the #Architecture2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The initial stages of the Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020 is set to begin on May 24, with a fixed date for the LS V-League.1 to resume for its third round yet to be decided.

Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have taken the decision not to extend the contract of technical director Jurgen Gede after four years, with the subject of Gede’s successor being a big question among fans of the national team.

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. 

Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Football tournaments continue to be delayed
Football tournaments continue to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Museums in Vietnam will hold various activities to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, following plans by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The central province of Khanh Hoa has approved a project on preserving and developing the value of the local intangible cultural heritage of Bai choi with a budget of VND6.7 billion VND (nearly 286,200 USD).

National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) plans to kick off the national tournaments after about four months rest because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pending Government approval.

Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Despite COVID-19, the VN national football team are still heading towards two important goals during the remaining months of 2020 – reaching the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications 

ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

ABS-CBN said it had been told it could still broadcast while waiting for its licence to be renewed.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 