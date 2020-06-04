Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 18:28:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube

 
 
04/06/2020    18:21 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Performing Arts is working on a project to provide funding to theatres and drama troupes to release plays on YouTube as a way to bring the art closer to audiences.

HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube
A scene in Bí Mật Vườn Lệ Chi (Secrets of Lệ Chi Manor), a serious drama about the tragic life of the great statesman, scholar and poet Nguyen Trai (1380-1442), staged in 2012 by the private drama theatre IDECAF in HCM City. The play is expected to be released on YouTube. — Photo courtesy of the producer      

Under the project, Vietnamese plays in cải lương (southern reformed opera) and chèo (northern traditional opera) styles staged by leading theatres will receive financial support from the department.

Twelve State-owned theatres and troupes will be selected to participate in the project’s first period, which is scheduled to launch early next year. If they are successful, private theatres will also be invited.  

People’s Artist Ca Le Hong said that famous chèo and cải lương plays recognised as canons of Vietnamese theatre written and directed by talented artists Nguyen Dinh Nghi, Tran Huu Trang, Luu Quang Vu, Doan Hoang Giang and Xuan Trinh should be released on YouTube to keep them alive.

Hong, who has 50 years of experience working as a theatre scriptwriter, director and producer, said: “Many late talented actors did not introduce their performances to younger generations, but their art was at the top level of the industry.”

“Today, YouTube can help keep our performers' art alive and introduce it to more and more people worldwide,” he added.

Young actors in HCM City in recent years have released productions on YouTube to serve audiences.

“We first thought our shows on YouTube could be for teenagers and young audiences who use the Internet,” said well-known comic actor Tran Thanh of HCM City. 

“We were wrong. Many of our viewers are the middle aged and elderly. Their children and grandchildren upload and open the shows for them,” he said.

According to Thanh, more and more parents and grandparents are watching theatre on YouTube.

“If you’re late to YouTube as an official channel to introduce your art to audiences, you will be behind the times,” said the 37-year-old actor.

Thanh’s latest web drama, called Bố Già (Old Dad), has had more than 90 million views for five episodes just three weeks after its release on YouTube.

It ranked No 1 in trending on YouTube in Vietnam in January. 

 

The series, Bố Già, is about the life of an older motorbike taxi driver who faces problems earning enough money for his family.

Thanh invested VND4 billion (US$172,000) in the production.  

Bố Già has been praised by the media and public, receiving thousands of positive comments on Thanh’s YouTube channel.

“I love watching on YouTube; it feels close to the actors,” said young viewer Tran Thanh Truc of Dong Nai Province.

She said her family of 11 members, including grandparents, enjoyed the series.

Last year, Thanh also released The Call, an eight-part web drama about mysterious calls at night, on YouTube. It has attracted more than 6 million views per episode.

Thanh’s official YouTube channel has more than 4 million subscribers.

Other comic actors, such as Thu Trang and Huynh Lap, have invested billions of dong in making web dramas and have achieved success.

However, Meritorious Artist and theatre director My Uyen of 5B Small Theatre said she was worried that releasing works on YouTube could take away audiences from live performances.

“We should consider which plays should be released on YouTube because theatre is usually performed live on stage,” said Uyen, who has 20 years of experience in the industry. VNS

Thu Anh

VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube

VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube

Vietnamese theatrical artists have introduced new video products online while theatres remain closed due to Covid-19.

Web series on cai luong performer released on YouTube

Web series on cai luong performer released on YouTube

A web series on People’s Artist and theatre actress Le Thuy, a star of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released on YouTube to mark the artist’s 40-year career.

 
 

Other News

.
Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer
Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Renowned actress Dakota Johnson of the United States recently chose an outfit produced by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a popular US TV show.

Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video
Divo Tung Duong reunites with late rocker in new music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese divo Tung Duong has had a “reunion” with late rocker Tran Lap in his newest music video that was released recently.

FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title
FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

FK Sarajevo, a Bosnian football club owned by Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Hoai Nam, defended their domestic title after the 2019-20 season has been concluded.

Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content
Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Multiple online entertainment platforms have started to provide exclusive content as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in demand for such services.

Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards
Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Viet Van, a photojournalist of Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper, has won an Honorable Mention at the Moscow International Foto Awards 2020 for the Fine Art category.

Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province
Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The National Team Chess Championship will be held in Bac Giang Province on June 5-15.

China's cinemas face 'massive bloodbath' of closures
China's cinemas face 'massive bloodbath' of closures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Film audiences have moved online during the virus pandemic with fears they might not return to cinemas.

Events to dig into Italian culinary culture
Events to dig into Italian culinary culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The programme "True Italian Taste" will officially kick off on June 3 in HCM City with an event dedicated to pasta.

Young composer explores writing in different languages
Young composer explores writing in different languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Award-winning composer Vu Dang Minh Anh, also known as Ania Vu, is preparing for her participation in the Tanglewood Music Festival.

List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed
List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Van Quyet, and Nguyen Tien Linh have been named as the Vietnamese footballers with the highest estimated transfer value, according to sports website Transfermarket.

Tuan Chau Sunset Triathlon to open in August
Tuan Chau Sunset Triathlon to open in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

The Tuan Chau Sunset Bay Triathlon 2020 will be held on August 1 on the Tuan Chau Islands, Quang Ninh Province.

Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards
Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

The eighth Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards is accepting entries from both amateur and professional photographers living in Vietnam and abroad from June 1 to the end of August.

Turning junk into kid’s toys
Turning junk into kid’s toys
VIDEOicon  03/06/2020 

Discarded tyres, cardboard boxes, and other materials have been given a new lease of life and turned into brand new toys for children via the meticulous hands of young people.

YouTube channel showcases idyllic Vietnamese countryside
YouTube channel showcases idyllic Vietnamese countryside
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnamese YouTube channel Ẩm Thực Mẹ Làm (Mother’s Cuisine) was introduced to the world on the official Twitter page of the world’s biggest online video-sharing platform.

Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake
Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi City’s Department of Culture and Sports has planned a wide range of cultural and arts activities to be held along the pedestrian streets in the vicinity of Hoan Kiem Lake after the area reopened for visitors.

Rapper-turned-singer debuts album featuring Trinh Cong Son’s iconic songs
Rapper-turned-singer debuts album featuring Trinh Cong Son’s iconic songs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

Singer Ha Le has released his debut album featuring iconic songs by late famous composer Trinh Cong Son, also dubbed the "Bob Dylan of Vietnam".

Mixed martial arts has bright future in Vietnam
Mixed martial arts has bright future in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

Mixed martial arts has finally found its place in Vietnam after the national federation (VMMAF) was established, promising a bright future for the sport.

New season of Heritage Journey Photography Contest kicked off
New season of Heritage Journey Photography Contest kicked off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

All Vietnamese and foreign photographers, living in the country and abroad, have been invited to send photos to the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest, which was launched on June 1.

Third Dalat Ultra Trail Int’l Marathon to take place later this month
Third Dalat Ultra Trail Int’l Marathon to take place later this month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

Over 5,000 domestic and foreign runners are expected to take part in the Dalat Ultra Trail International Marathon 2020 in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong from June 19-21, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Book on chess teaches children about willpower, intelligence
Book on chess teaches children about willpower, intelligence
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/06/2020 

A novel titled Nước Cờ Hòa (A Draw in Chess) has been released by Kim Đồng Publishing House to teach children about having a strong will, patience and intelligence.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 