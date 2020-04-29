HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory 

HCM City this week will re-open Book Street and launch an exhibition on the Great Spring Victory of 1975.

Book Street

Although the book street has been reopen since April 24, activities will fully resume this week to celebrate the 45th anniversary of National Reunification Day (April 30).

After a month of temporary closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Book Street has lost over VND3 billion.

All visitors are now required to wear face masks and use hand sanitisers on the street. Book events can be organised for a maximum of 20 people.

Cafes on the book street have to strictly follow safety measures, spray disinfectant and antiseptic periodically, and remind customers to wash their hands, among other activities.

Between 2016 and 2019, HCM City Book Street welcomed more than 9.7 million visitors. It has become one of the city's most attractive cultural spots.

Great Spring Victory exhibition

An exhibition on the Great Spring Victory kicked off on April 28 at the HCM City Campaign Museum on Le Duan Street in District 1.

About 300 documents and images of objects will be on display until August. They are classified into three topics: Tiến về Sài Gòn (Going to Sài Gòn), Sức mạnh lòng dân (The Strength of People) and Âm vang mùa Xuân đại thắng (The Echo of the Great Spring).

Valuable items of the exhibition include a national flag used by Quang Ngai Province’s Tinh Khe Commune Party Committee in 1968 and March 1975; original sheet music for Như có Bác trong ngày đại thắng, composed by Pham Tuyen; the diversionary plan of Lieutenant Colonel Khuat Duy Tien during the Central Highlands Liberation period; and Nguyen Chon’s binoculars.

Two national treasures, the Operation Book of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign and a restored version of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Determination Map, are also on display at the exhibition. VNS

